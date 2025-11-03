More News:

November 03, 2025

More than $365,000 in drugs headed from Kensington to Philly suburbs seized by investigators

Joint operation between Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and county prosecutors yields 94 arrests.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drug Trafficking
Drug Trafficking Arrests Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Prosecutors say 94 people were arrested and more than $365,000 worth of drugs were seized in an investigation targeted trafficking pipelines between Kensington and the Philadelphia suburbs in September and October.

A monthslong investigation targeting the movement of fentanyl between Kensington and the Philadelphia suburbs led to 94 arrests and the seizure of $365,000 in narcotics since September, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The drug trafficking investigation sought to take down pipelines between the city's drug markets and lower level dealers in the suburbs. 

MORE: Red, bus-only lanes to be added to 3 streets in Center City, South Philly

"Big city problems, as some people say — they are definitely not contained just to the big city," Attorney General Dave Sunday said at a press conference.

In addition to fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that has fueled the nation's overdose epidemic, authorities seized various amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and other narcotics. Investigators also recovered 12 guns.

The investigation was a joint operation between the state and the district attorneys of Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware counties. Philadelphia police also assisted.

"There's drug traffickers that we were able to apprehend that were bringing these dangerous substances into our counties," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "There were also stops made of people that were using and people that were endangering the streets while driving under the influence."

Steele said most of the people arrested were involved in transporting or dealing drugs that originated in Philadelphia. He said some of the people arrested for using drugs were diverted to treatment programs with help from the Montgomery County Overdose Response Team. 

Sunday said his office has helped remove 50 million doses of fentanyl from Pennsylvania's streets this year, including about 27 million doses Southeastern Pennsylvania. 

Due to the ongoing investigation, authorities did not identify any of the people who were arrested during the recent sweeps.

"It is incumbent upon us to do everything in our power to not only attack the supply ... but also attack the demand," Sunday said. "That's through helping people get into treatment when it's warranted and when it can be done."

The announcement come on the heels of an FBI operation that led to the indictment last month of 33 people with suspected ties to a drug trafficking hotspot in Kensington. Federal prosecutors said an area on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street has been controlled by gangs for nearly a decade to distribute fentanyl and other narcotics.

Sunday said the escalation of narcotics investigations is part of a wider effort to strengthen collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to share intelligence on drug trafficking activity.

"It is my expectation that we will continue to make significant progress that increases public safety together as a team," Sunday said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drug Trafficking Philadelphia Fentanyl Pennsylvania Attorney General Montgomery County Bucks County Delaware County Chester County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beneduce Vineyards_Fall

20 fun fall to-dos in New Jersey
Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Just In

Must Read

Business

Disney-owned channels go dark on YouTube TV as negotiations continue

ABC blackout disney

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Women's Health

For homeless women, pregnancy presents many challenges — from access to care to complication risks

Pregnancy Homelessness Philly

Arts & Culture

Germantown school unveils mural of poet Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

frances ellen mural

Holidays

Wild Lights will transform Elmwood Park Zoo into a festive night experience

Elmwood Park Zoo - Wild Lights 5

Sixers

Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry, the ultimate leader, may be 'old as hell,' but he means everything to his teammates

Lowry 11.2.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved