More Health:

June 25, 2021

Philly Vax Sweepstakes awards cash prizes to first group of winners

An Oak Lane man, who said he was reluctant at first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, received $50,000; residents' next chances to win will be July 6

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Philly Vax Sweepstakes Winners BOB SELF/FLORIDA TIMES-UNION VIA AP

Philadelphia will hold two more drawings – on July 6 and July 19 – giving vaccinated people opportunities to win cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. The Philly Vax Sweepstakes aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates across the city, giving greater prize odds to ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination numbers.

Philadelphia's experiment incentivizing COVID-19 vaccination has paid off for the first 12 winners of the city's ongoing sweepstakes, rewarding immunized city residents with cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

City officials announced Friday that the winner of one of the two $50,000 prizes is 53-year-old Daniel Silva, an Oak Lane resident, who said he had been wavering about whether or not to get vaccinated.

RELATED: Here's how to enter the Philly COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes and what prizes you could win

"I was initially hesitant to get the vaccine, and I even backed out of my first appointment," Silva said during a news conference with city officials Friday. "My doctor and partner encouraged me to set up a second appointment and I decided to just do it. I went down to Center City and got my first and second shots. I got my shots because my health is a priority, and because it's the right thing to do. I believe that by doing the right thing, good will keep on coming. And look at where I am now!"

Silva explained that his income has been limited due to a disability, but the prize will help him manage his finances with a little less pressure.

"This prize alleviates my worries about what I'm going to do tomorrow, or if I have enough for a certain expense. My parents died when I was 6 and since that point, I've worked hard to climb the ladder and not slide down it. I know this money will help me take the next step towards that stability."

The winner of the second $50,000 prize requested not to be identified, and Philadelphia officials described him only as a mechanic who lives in West Philadelphia.

The Philly Vax Sweepstakes consists of three scheduled drawings, the first of which was held on Monday. The next two drawings take place July 6 and July 19. For each drawing two Philadelphia residents will win $50,000, four will win $5,000 and six more will win $1,000. The total jackpot for this coronavirus vaccination incentive program is $400,000.

To be eligible, a person must have a current Philadelphia address, be older than 18 and have received at least one COVID-19 shot prior to each drawing. To ensure inclusion in the drawings, register online at phillyvaxsweepstakes.com.

Half of the 12 prize winners from the first drawing live within the city's 19126 ZIP code. For each drawing, the city is selecting a section of the city where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low and giving residents there better odds at winning. For the first drawing vaccinated people living in the 19126 ZIP code had about a 100-times greater chance of claiming a prize.

Each of the three drawings will have a selected ZIP code with improved odds in the sweepstakes.

For the July 6 drawing, residents in the 19133 ZIP code of North Philadelphia will have better chances – about a 60-times greater chance this time around, officials said. The ZIP code includes parts of Hunting Park and West Kensington.

Officials said one Philadelphia resident whose name was selected for a $1,000 prize was ineligible to receive the money because the person had not been vaccinated. The sweepstakes includes all adult Philadelphia residents, meaning that those who aren't vaccinated may find out that they missed out on a chance to win money.

Funding for the Philly Vax Sweepstakes is provided by the Wharton School; Penn's Behavior Change for Good Initiative; Penn's Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics; and Flu Lab.

"Although it is too soon to tell whether the sweepstakes has significantly boosted vaccination rates, based on the evidence that lotteries can motivate change, there is much optimism about the sweepstakes helping to get more Philadelphians vaccinated," said Angela Duckworth, Co-Director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative at the Wharton School.

Philadelphia announced this week that the city has surpassed the milestone of 70% of adult residents having received at least one vaccine dose. Philadelphia lifted the remainder of its COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.

Acting health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the urgency to get remaining city residents vaccinated is greater now because of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which evidence shows spreads more easily.

"Getting everyone in Philadelphia vaccinated against COVID has been the Health Department's goal since the winter," Bettigole said. "But now we're seeing more people in lower vaccinated states catch COVID because of the Delta variant – and more people being hospitalized there because of it – so it's even more important that everyone in Philadelphia not only get vaccinated, but make sure to get their second dose as soon as they're able."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Contests COVID-19 Vaccination Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062421JeffreyLurie

Addiction

Breaking down barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Pride Month June 2021 Holding Heart

Children's Health

Sleep apnea during childhood may increase hypertension risk in teen years
sleep apnea in children

Investigations

Chester County mom, two kids found safe after they were reported missing, police say
Shannon Lake Missing

TV

Evan Peters explains how he nailed the Delco accent in 'Mare of Easttown'
Mare of Easttown Evan Peters

Food & Drink

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park
Lawn at Loveluck

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved