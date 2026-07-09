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July 09, 2026

Philly Vintage Flea brings vintage shopping to South Philly on July 18

The free market at 2300 Arena will feature curated clothing vendors, local artists, live tattooing, chain stitching, food and drinks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shopping Flea Market
Philly Vintage Flea South Philly Provided Courtesy/Philly Vintage Flea

The Philly Vintage Flea will make its Philadelphia debut at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on Saturday, July 18, with more than 30 vintage vendors, local artists and live demonstrations.

After hosting events outside the city, the Philly Vintage Flea is making its Philadelphia debut with a market at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on Saturday, July 18.

The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the longtime South Philadelphia venue. A limited number of early entry tickets are available for shoppers who want to get inside beginning at 10 a.m.

More than 30 vendors are expected to sell vintage clothing, accessories and collectibles, including Y2K fashion, sportswear, designer pieces, denim and graphic T-shirts. Local artists also will be selling artwork and handmade goods.

The market also will feature live chain stitching and tattooing, food and drinks, a vintage trading area and rare collections on display. Rare VNTG will host a live "Mystery Draft," where participants reveal mystery vintage items in a sports draft-style event.

General admission is free, but organizers recommend arriving early because capacity inside the venue is limited. 

Philly Vintage Flea

Saturday, July 18
2300 Arena
2300 S Swanson St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Free to attend (Early bird tickets available: $10 + fees)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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