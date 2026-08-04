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August 04, 2026

Phish bringing three-night concert run to Atlantic City

The band will perform Oct. 2-4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall as part of its fall tour.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Phish
Phish Tour Atlantic City Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Phish will perform three nights at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Oct. 2-4.

Phish will kick off its fall tour with a three-night run at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Oct. 2-4.

The concerts are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, marking the opening stop of the band's eight-show October tour.

Fans have two ways to buy tickets. They can submit a ticket request through noon on Monday, Aug. 10, or purchase any remaining tickets when the general public sale begins Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. 

Formed in 1983, Phish has built one of live music's most dedicated fan followings through its improvisational performances and extended live sets. The Atlantic City shows are the only New Jersey stop on Phish's October tour, which also includes performances in Virginia, Florida and Alabama.

Phish in Atlantic City

Oct. 2, 3, and 4
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
2301 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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