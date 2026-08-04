Phish bringing three-night concert run to Atlantic City

Phish will kick off its fall tour with a three-night run at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Oct. 2-4.

The concerts are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, marking the opening stop of the band's eight-show October tour.

Fans have two ways to buy tickets. They can submit a ticket request through noon on Monday, Aug. 10, or purchase any remaining tickets when the general public sale begins Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.

Formed in 1983, Phish has built one of live music's most dedicated fan followings through its improvisational performances and extended live sets. The Atlantic City shows are the only New Jersey stop on Phish's October tour, which also includes performances in Virginia, Florida and Alabama.

Oct. 2, 3, and 4

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

2301 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

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