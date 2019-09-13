Photos: 2019 POPS Ball hosts annual gala

The 2019 POPS Ball hosted their annual gala on Thursday night at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City Philadelphia.

The evening's theme was "Over The Rainbow," which was one of the songs sung by guest artist Mandy Gonzalez, accompanied by the Philly Pops at the direction of conductor Todd Ellison, who entertained the crowd throughout the evening.

During the gala Frank Giordano, president and chief executive officer of The Philly POPS honored Bob Green, chairman of Greenwood Racing, for his longtime support of the Pops. The POPS has partnered with Greenwood Racing, owner of PARX Casino in Bensalem, Bucks County, since 2013, experiencing significant growth during those years.

Here are photos from the event:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Abby Wolanin and Sarah Klein at the 2019 POPS Ball on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bellevue Hotel.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Diane and Ron Davis attend the 2019 POPS Ball on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jeff Guaracino, president & CEO of Visit Philadelphia, Michael Newmuis of Visit Philadelphia, City Representative Sheila Hess and Jim Werner of Visit Philadelphia pose for a group photo at the 2019 POPS Ball on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bellevue Hotel.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Frank Giordano, president and chief executive officer of The Philly POPS, dances with his wife, Dottie Giordano, the co-chair of the gala, at the 2019 POPS Ball.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Todd Ellison, conductor of the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra, performs at the 2019 POPS Ball on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bellevue Hotel.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Mark Segal, publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News, chats with Elaine Grobman, executive director of Komen Philadelphia, as Karen A. Lewis of Drexel University looks on at the 2019 POPS Ball on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bellevue Hotel.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The 2019 POPS Ball honored Bob Green, chairman of Greenwood Racing, for his support of the Pops at the 2019 POPS Ball on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bellevue Hotel.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The theme for the night was “Over the Rainbow” and the ballroom was perfectly decorated to reflect it by Ten Pennies at the 2019 POPS Ball.



