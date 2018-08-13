Photos: 'The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno'

Laura Rennegade performs with fire fans at The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
For the fifth consecutive year, professional aerialists, circus artists and fire performers lit up Laurel Hill Cemetery with a powerful performance of "The Ghostly Circus." Set amongst mausoleums, tombs and gravestones, this year's show brought guests on a journey to hell, in "Dante's Inferno."
The show was created and produced by Lauren Raske and Britt Killeen of 7Textures, a contemporary event design and set building company that specializes in community celebrations, weddings, and the performing arts. Custom video projections accompanying each act were created by BRDG Studios and Mambisa provided live music and the "Dance-with-the-Dead After-Party" that followed.
The next performance will be held this Saturday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. as the previously-scheduled second performance was cancelled due to rain. More information can be found here.
Below is a collection of photos from Friday's spectacle.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Circus performers and aerialists, Wei Wei and Rae Mae, pose for a photo amongst the gravestones before the start of Friday's performance in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Anthony Crosby, who plays the character “Dante” and Christine Morano who plays “In Limbo,” pose as statues shortly before the beginning of Friday's show.