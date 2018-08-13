Photos: 'The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno'

For the fifth consecutive year, professional aerialists, circus artists and fire performers lit up Laurel Hill Cemetery with a powerful performance of "The Ghostly Circus." Set amongst mausoleums, tombs and gravestones, this year's show brought guests on a journey to hell, in "Dante's Inferno."

The show was created and produced by Lauren Raske and Britt Killeen of 7Textures, a contemporary event design and set building company that specializes in community celebrations, weddings, and the performing arts. Custom video projections accompanying each act were created by BRDG Studios and Mambisa provided live music and the "Dance-with-the-Dead After-Party" that followed.

The next performance will be held this Saturday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. as the previously-scheduled second performance was cancelled due to rain. More information can be found here.

Below is a collection of photos from Friday's spectacle.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Circus performers and aerialists, Wei Wei and Rae Mae, pose for a photo amongst the gravestones before the start of Friday's performance in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Anthony Crosby, who plays the character “Dante” and Christine Morano who plays “In Limbo,” pose as statues shortly before the beginning of Friday's show.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Britt Killeen, co-owner of 7Textures, co-produced The Ghostly Circus with Lauren Raske.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Gerald Bergen, or, “The Gates of Hell” character, poses for a photo before Friday's performance.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice As dusk draws the day to a close, spectators watch the first act of The Ghostly Circus in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Aerialists, Wei Wei and Rae Mae, perform on an aerial hoop at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Hundreds attended Friday evening's unique performance set amongst the gravestones of Philadelphia's Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Erin Flanigan of Cotton Candy Circus Arts balances on an aerial hoop during Friday's performance.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Jilly Schwab spins a dragon staff during her act in The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Circus instructor and aerialist, Shannon Sexton, hangs from the aerial chains during her performance Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Cassandra Angelucci and Laura Rennegade perform with fire fans at The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Shannon Sexton hangs from aerial chains while a a track from the “extreme metal” band Celtic Frost blares from the speakers.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Scriptwriter of The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno, Loretta Vasile, acts out a scene along with Gerald Bergen and Anthony Crosby near a mausoleum in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Eric Geoffrey, a wire walker of the Funicuar Circus performs in Laurel hill Cemetery, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.