Where to get delicious deals on pies for Pi Day in Philadelphia

This Tuesday, March 14 is Pi Day, and you don't have to be a math nerd to appreciate the annual holiday honoring the very lengthy mathematical constant beginning with the digits 3.14.

That's because Pi Day is also an opportunity for bakeries in the city to offer up pies in fun flavors or at steep discounts — no calculations required.

Make plans for pie at one of the following shops or nonprofits offering Pi Day specials. Some of them are kicking off festivities early with custom menus beginning this weekend, or preorders for the main event.

The Chestnut Hill shop will offer a slice of any pie on the menu for $3.14 on Pi Day, along with their usual array of 9-inch pies, which may include apple, pecan, cherry crumb and key lime. Snag a slice at 7725 Germantown Ave.

The Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance will host a pie sale on Tuesday at its headquarters at 420 N. 20th St. in Franklintown. MANNA provides specially tailored meals to people suffering from cancer, HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses, and the pie sale supports that mission. Staffers will be selling apple, berry, sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin and chocolate peanut butter pies for $25 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you want a pie from this West Philly dessert emporium, you'll have to preorder. This year, Lil Pop Shop is offering three 5 1/2-inch pies for pickup on Pi Day: matcha mochi, peanut butter pretzel and key lime. You can pick up your $10 pie at the flagship location at 265 S. 44th St., or Weckerly's Ice Cream in Fishtown, on Tuesday.

Little Susie's is launching its Pi Day specials early. From Saturday, March 11, through Tuesday, March 14, the coffee and pie shop will offer a brand new menu of savory hand pies. The spread includes meatball, spinach and feta, street corn, bacon egg & cheese, veggie samosa and Texas Tommy — a combination of hot dog, cheese and bacon. They'll all be available at Little Susie's locations at Second and Chestnut streets, and Lehigh Avenue and Belgrade Street.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.