Planet Fitness is inviting teens to work out for free all summer long

Students spend about nine months of the year yearning for summer vacation. They’re excited for the warmer weather, pool parties and of course the freedom to do absolutely nothing. That said, this “doing nothing” makes some parents a little uneasy.

This summer, however, Planet Fitness is providing an outlet for high schoolers that will benefit their health to boot. The national gym chain’s “Teen Summer Challenge” gives teenagers ages 15 to 18 free access to Plant Fitness clubs all summer long — from May 15 to September 1.

According to Planet Fitness, teens will have access to all of the chain’s 1,700-plus locations across the United States and Canada. But once they pick a location, that becomes their free workout location.

Teens can sign up at their local Planet Fitness location — online registration is not available. Those under the age of 18 must bring along their parent or guardian to sign a waiver allowing them to work out.

Registered teens will have full access to all Planet Fitness gym equipment and may participate in the regularly scheduled group fitness classes at their local gym. Additionally, all teens who sign up will be entered to win a $500 scholarship handed out in each state and a $5,000 grand prize. There will also be prizes available all summer long for those who participate in social media giveaways.

This is a great opportunity for teens to take advantage of because, according to the National Institutes of Health, one in six children — ages 2-19 — are considered obese. Further, one in 17 are considered to have “extreme” obesity, according to 2014 data.

The greater Philadelphia area has tons of Plant Fitness locations — find the one nearest you here.