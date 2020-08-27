Cara Delevinge to lead Hulu, BBC docuseries 'Planet Sex'

August 27, 2020
An upcoming documentary series starring English model and actress Cara Delevinge will explore the realm of sexual identity and gender, asking questions about attraction, relationships and the popularity of pornography.
The six-part series, tentatively called "Planet Sex," will be co-produced by Hulu and BBC Three, according to Deadline.
Delevinge, who stars in Amazon's "Carnival Row," gravitated toward the project after coming forward earlier this year as pansexual, meaning that she develops emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to a person regardless of their gender identity.
“I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man," Delevinge told Variety in June. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”
The Hulu docuseries will take Delevinge into the forefront of research on sexuality, following and participating in experiments that seek to bring greater understanding to the variety of human sexuality.
Portions of the docuseries reportedly began filming earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic paused production. Work on the project has since resumed.
British production company Naked Television, which currently produces "The Rap Game" for BBC Three, is at the helm of "Planet Sex." The docuseries will be distributed internationally by Fremantle.
A premiere date for "Planet Sex" has not yet been determined.
