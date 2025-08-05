More Culture:

August 05, 2025

Whiskey lottery offers Pa. residents the chance to buy specialty Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace releases

The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Friday. Winners gain the right to purchase one bottle.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Rare whiskey lottery

Pennsylvania residents can enter for a chance to purchase limited-release whiskey bottles like Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon and Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon. Registration for the PLCB lottery ends at 5 p.m. Friday.

Serious whiskey collectors soon may have a chance to buy hard-to-find bottles of brown.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has opened registration on its latest limited-release lotteries. The drawings give state residents and liquor license holders a shot at purchasing rare whiskeys from distilleries like Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill. 

Participants of legal drinking age with a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address can enter online through 5 p.m. Friday. A computer program will randomly select the winners next week. 

The pricing and quantity of each whiskey varies significantly. For instance, the PLCB is offering 423 bottles of Blanton's Gold Straight Bourbon for $144.99 each. But it only has four bottles of Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon available, and at $2,199.99 a pop. The whiskies will be spread across nine drawings.

While participants can enter multiple lotteries, they can only win and purchase one bottle per drawing. Entrants must also choose a Fine Wine & Good Spirits location to pick up their prizes. They cannot be delivered to home addresses. All told, there are 3,705 bottles up for grabs.

Here's the complete list of lotteries and products available. Drawings will be held in the order listed below:

Lottery 1

Blanton's Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, $157.99 each – 213 bottles for individual consumers, 70 bottles for licensees

Blanton's Gold Straight Bourbon, $144.99 each – 423 bottles for individual consumers, 141 bottles for licensees

Lottery 2

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection Straight Corn Whiskey 20 Year Old 2023 Edition, $289.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers

Lottery 3

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon, $2,199.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Lottery 4

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection Number 2 5x375 mL Bottles, $999.99 each – 6 collections for individual consumers, 2 collections for licensees

Lottery 5

• Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon, $2,999.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Lottery 6

• Russell's Reserve Straight Bourbon 13 Year Old Barrel Proof, $149.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Lottery 7

• Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon, $7,499.99 each – 45 bottles for individual consumers, 15 bottles for licensees

Lottery 8

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2024, $199.99 each – 54 bottles for individual consumers, 18 bottles for licensees

Lottery 9

• Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $59.99 each – 2,016 bottles for individual consumers, 671 bottles for licensees

