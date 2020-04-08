More Sports:

April 08, 2020

Podcast: Debating the Eagles' most likely selection with their first pick

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Baylor Bears wide receiver Denzel Mims.

In BGN Radio episode No. 114, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I mainly focused on, what else, the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver position. Here's what we discussed.

• Eagles started “actively shopping” Alshon Jeffery one month after guaranteeing his 2020 salary.

• Jim Schwartz’s influence.

• Drafting the Eagles’ most likely first round options.

• Denzel Mims named Eagles first when talking about teams most interested in him.

• Can the Eagles really afford to not go WR in the first round?

• Most likely non-WR first round pick? Howie has only ever taken OL, DL, or QB.

• Some boring Matt Pryor and Genard Avery takeaways.

• Video games during the quarantine.

• Best delivery food you’ve had since quarantine started?

