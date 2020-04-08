Podcast: Debating the Eagles' most likely selection with their first pick

April 08, 2020
In BGN Radio episode No. 114, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I mainly focused on, what else, the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver position. Here's what we discussed.
• Eagles started “actively shopping” Alshon Jeffery one month after guaranteeing his 2020 salary.
• Jim Schwartz’s influence.
• Drafting the Eagles’ most likely first round options.
• Denzel Mims named Eagles first when talking about teams most interested in him.
• Can the Eagles really afford to not go WR in the first round?
• Most likely non-WR first round pick? Howie has only ever taken OL, DL, or QB.
• Some boring Matt Pryor and Genard Avery takeaways.
• Video games during the quarantine.
• Best delivery food you’ve had since quarantine started?
