Podcast: Debating the Eagles' most likely selection with their first pick

In BGN Radio episode No. 114, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I mainly focused on, what else, the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver position. Here's what we discussed.

• Eagles started “actively shopping” Alshon Jeffery one month after guaranteeing his 2020 salary.

• Jim Schwartz’s influence.

• Drafting the Eagles’ most likely first round options.

• Denzel Mims named Eagles first when talking about teams most interested in him.

• Can the Eagles really afford to not go WR in the first round?

• Most likely non-WR first round pick? Howie has only ever taken OL, DL, or QB.

• Some boring Matt Pryor and Genard Avery takeaways.

• Video games during the quarantine.



• Best delivery food you’ve had since quarantine started?

