Podcast: The Eagles' coaching staff is finally complete

In BGN Radio episode No. 104, we finally had some news to discuss, as the Philadelphia Eagles finally finalized their 2020 coaching staff. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed:

• A recap of all the moves.

• Any concerns about Press Taylor's and Carson Wentz's relationship? Can Taylor be tough on Wentz? Also, while Taylor might be a bright mind, and it's not crazy to think that he can bring good ideas to the table (Philly Special, etc.), were his ideas not already being used?

• Arguing against the idea that the offensive coordinator role doesn't matter because Doug Pederson calls the plays. Are we just pretending like Frank Reich’s role wasn’t important when he was the OC?

• To what extent is Doug behind these coaching staff changes? How much is Jeffrey Lurie involved, and if Jim Schwartz hiring his own staff on defense?

• Is the structure clear?

• What is Duce Staley's future?

• What is the current confidence level in Howie Roseman heading into the 2020 offseason?

• Leftover SB thoughts, and reaction to Andy Reid win.

• My absolutely correct take on ice cream.

