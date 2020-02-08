More Sports:

February 08, 2020

Podcast: The Eagles' coaching staff is finally complete

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020820MattBurke Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Matt Burke has a sweet beard.

In BGN Radio episode No. 104, we finally had some news to discuss, as the Philadelphia Eagles finally finalized their 2020 coaching staff. Here's what Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed:

• A recap of all the moves.

• Any concerns about Press Taylor's and Carson Wentz's relationship? Can Taylor be tough on Wentz? Also, while Taylor might be a bright mind, and it's not crazy to think that he can bring good ideas to the table (Philly Special, etc.), were his ideas not already being used?

• Arguing against the idea that the offensive coordinator role doesn't matter because Doug Pederson calls the plays. Are we just pretending like Frank Reich’s role wasn’t important when he was the OC?

• To what extent is Doug behind these coaching staff changes? How much is Jeffrey Lurie involved, and if Jim Schwartz hiring his own staff on defense?

• Is the structure clear?

• What is Duce Staley's future?

• What is the current confidence level in Howie Roseman heading into the 2020 offseason?

• Leftover SB thoughts, and reaction to Andy Reid win. 

• My absolutely correct take on ice cream.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

A speculative look at the Sixers' rotation post-deadline
11_Brett_Brown_Sixers_Bench_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Appeals court upholds Philly's ban on employers asking job applicants about salary histories
Philly Wage Ordinance Appeal

Children's Health

Six Flags Great Adventure to be designated autism-friendly park
Six Flags Autism Friendly

Eagles

Eagles announce their 2020 coaching changes
020620RichScangarello

Valentine's Day

Sweet ways to show your special someone you care this Valentine's Day
Weckerly's Ice Cream Valentine's Day

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 7-9
Cupid's Undie Run

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved