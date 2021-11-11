More Sports:

November 11, 2021

Podcast: Have the Eagles already decided that Jalen Hurts isn't their quarterback in 2022 and beyond?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111121JalenHurts2 Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Are there clues that the Eagles have already decided that Jalen Hurts isn't their guy, long-term?

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' loss to the Chargers, we previewed their upcoming game in Denver against the Broncos, and we theorized why the Birds have suddenly gone from an extremely pass-happy offense to an extremely run-heavy one.

Listen below (BGN Radio #223). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Listed by

