More News:

May 09, 2020

Point Breeze rowhome collapses while under construction, damaging cars

No one was injured in the collapse

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Rowhomes Point Breeze
Point Breeze House Collapse GoogleMaps/StreetView

A rowhome located in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood collapsed Friday night suddenly, prompting an investigation by Philadelphia authorities. The house was under construction at the time and no one was harmed in the collapse.

A house in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood collapsed Friday night, spilling debris across the street. 

An investigation by Philadelphia's Department of License and Inspections is now under way to determine the cause of the building's collapse. There are no known injuries that occured as a result of the accident, as of Saturday morning. 

The row home which collapsed was under construction at the time. The building is located on the 2000 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze, reported CBS3

When the house fell around 11:30 Friday, it damaged cars parked out front, and scattered wooden debris along the road. NBC10 reported that strong winds were passing over the area at the time, which could've been the cause of the building's collapse.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Rowhomes Point Breeze Philadelphia Buildings Construction Rowhomes Accidents Winds Weather Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2020 win-loss predictions
050820MilesSanders

Government

Foreclosures, evictions halted in Pennsylvania through mid-July
Pennsylvania evictions foreclosures ban

Adult Health

Coronavirus fears keeping people from Philly-area emergency rooms
Coronavirus ER Visits

Eagles

Seven free agent linebackers the Eagles could still target this offseason
Darron-Lee-Eagles_050720_usat

Bobbleheads

There's a bobblehead of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy; sales help raise money to buy protective gear
Phil Murphy bobblehead

Entertainment

Second edition of 'Disney Family Singalong' with celebs to take place Mother's Day
Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved