16-year-old fatally shot by 3 men in Oxford Circle, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for three men who shot a 16-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon in the Northeast.

The men were seen chasing Jamil Wyatt and shooting at him before he fell to ground on the 1200 block of Van Kirk Street in Oxford Circle, police said. Surveillance video shows at least two of the men standing above the teen and shooting from a few feet away. More than 50 gunshots were fired, 6ABC reported.

Wyatt was found lying on the ground behind a house on the block and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m.

"It appears to be an execution-type homicide, since the shooters are seen on camera standing over the victim, and we also found multiple spent shell casing just inches away," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.

So far, police have not reported a motive for the shooting. According to NBC10, no weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a white sedan, police said. Anyone with information can call or text police at (215) 686-8477.