Pope Francis, known for his empathy to the marginalized, began his 2015 visit to Philly with a message to immigrants

Pope Francis was a staunch defender of immigrants, even in the weeks before his death Monday at the age of 88.

The leader of the Catholic Church criticized the Trump administration's plans for mass deportation in a February letter to U.S. bishops, characterizing the situation as a "major crisis."

"The rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality," the pope wrote. "... This is not a minor issue: an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalized.

"What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly."

The letter echoed sentiments Pope Francis had made repeatedly during his 12-year papacy. During Trump's first term, the Argentinian clergyman had said that a person who builds only walls and not bridges was "not Christian" — though a Vatican spokesperson later clarified the comment was not directed at the president. Even earlier, Pope Francis offered words of support to immigrants during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia.

The weekend pilgrimage kicked off Saturday, Sept. 26 with an evening speech at Independence Mall. Speaking from the same lectern Abraham Lincoln used to deliver his 1863 Gettysburg Address, the pope expressed his "particular affection" for recent immigrants and the Hispanic people in attendance.

"Many of you have emigrated to this country at great personal cost, but in the hope of building a new life," Pope Francis said. "Do not be discouraged by whatever challenges and hardships you face. I ask you not to forget that, like those who came here before you, you bring many gifts to your new nation.

"You should never be ashamed of your traditions. Do not forget the lessons you learned from your elders, which are something you can bring to enrich the life of this American land. I repeat, do not be ashamed of what is part of you, your life blood."

The pope made his remarks in the midst of Trump's inaugural presidential campaign, when the then-candidate characterized Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and called for the deportation of millions. The spectators at Independence Mall that day who hailed from Mexico, Colombia, India and other parts of the world took comfort in the Holy Father's words.

"A lot of people don't understand we are here to help the country and our families, not to cause damage," Caterina Vilches, a West Chester resident from Chile, said that day.

Catholic institutions in Philadelphia — including the St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, which hosted Pope Francis in 2015 — expressed sorrow over his passing, which followed several bouts of respiratory illness. Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez remembered his encouragement to his Catholic congregants to extend "a kind and merciful hand to the marginalized and those most in need."

Pope Francis had met with a top Trump official the day prior to his death. He and Vice President JD Vance exchanged Easter Sunday greetings in Italy. Vance had met with the Vatican's secretary of state and foreign minister earlier that weekend to discuss, among other topics, "difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners."

