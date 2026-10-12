More Health:

October 12, 2026

Pope Leo has a nodule in his lung. Here's what that is and how it's treated

The pontiff will be unable to present a medal established by Villanova in his honor, because he will be undergoing surgery.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Lungs
Pope Lung Nodule Provided Image/National Constitution Center

Pope Leo XIV will have surgery Tuesday to remove a lung nodule detected during a routine exam.

Pope Leo XIV will undergo surgery to remove a nodule detected on his lung at a hospital in Rome on Tuesday.

The pope, 71, was not very specific about his condition Sunday when he announced his impending surgery during an appearance at the Vatican. 

MORE: In light of Cornell rape case, Philly rolls out awareness campaign to connect sexual assault survivors to resources

He said "doctors found a circumscribed nodule" in his lung during some checkups. The pope added that the nodule "was found in a very initial phase and well localized" and that "doctors think it is opportune to intervene."

The pope will be admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome to have the lump removed, the Vatican News reported. He is expected to be hospitalized for about one week.

The surgery means he will not present a medal in his name, established last year by his alma mater, Villanova University, to honor outstanding leadership in sustainability, ethics and integral human development. He was due to present the award at an international conference Tuesday in Rome, the Inquirer reported.

Dr. Samuel Kim, a professor of surgery at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, told ABC News that the pontiff was "in very good health and active. The pope should be able to have the operation pretty well and recover. So, I'm very optimistic about the prognosis for our pope."

What is a lung nodule?

The American Lung Association describes a lung nodule as a "small mass of dense tissue on the lung" that looks like a white spot on a chest X-ray or CT scan.

They are detected in one third of chest CT scans. Usually, they are not cancerous, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Nodules can be caused by scar tissue, air pollution and other lung irritants, current or past infections of tuberculosis and other illnesses, and inflammation relating to rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases, the American Lung Association says.

Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Nodules that press on airways or are cancerous may cause symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath and wheezing, hoarseness, chronic cough, bronchitis, pneumonia and unexplained weight loss, the Cleveland Clinic says. People also may cough up blood.

Diagnosis may include additional scans and blood and sputum tests to check for infections. Infections causing nodules may be treated with antibiotics and other medications. Diagnosis and treatment also may involve a tissue biopsy to check for cancer or removal of the entire lump.

A non-cancerous nodule may be monitored over time with further scans to check for changes. Benign nodules tend to be small and slow growing. They also are smooth, round and solid. Malignant nodules tend to be larger and fast growing, bumpy or spikey, and only partially solid or non-solid, the American Lung Association says.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Lungs Philadelphia Villanova University Pope Leo XIV

Follow us

Featured

A blood pressure reading by clinician

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 2

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone

Just In

Must Read

Government

Investigation into N.J. voter registration system reveals more issues

Mikie Sherrill Voting 2

Weekend

38 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 16-18

Fantasy Faire - Weekend Roundup

Health News

Fish in the Wissahickon Creek basin have unsafe levels of forever chemicals, officials warn

Fish PFOS Wissahickon Creek

Books

Most banned book in U.S. was written by Rosemont College grad

Most banned books Sold

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved