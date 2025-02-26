Sinkhole in Port Richmond swallows vehicle, shuts down road for residents

Around 30 homes were left without water after a sinkhole opened up in Port Richmond Tuesday, enveloping a nearby car.

A large portion of the road opened up on the 2700 block of Birch Street around 1:30 p.m., 6ABC reported. One vehicle parked on the street was trapped in the hole and another dangled over the edge on the gap, which spanned the width of the street. No injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Water Department reported a six-inch main break caused by the hole and shut off the water to nearby homes to make repairs. Birch Street remained closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets as of Wednesday morning.

The smaller car on the outside, a white Mazda, was easily towed although its owner was reportedly out of town. But the SUV inside the hole required rigging and wasn't removed until about 11:30 p.m., NBC10 reported.

The vehicle's owner, though, wasn't too upset about the incident.

"I've been a police officer 32 years. I've seen it all, no big deal," Steve Williams told 6ABC. "As long as nobody was hurt, nobody was injured, nobody lost their life. It's property damage, it's a vehicle, you just go from there."

Some residents said the sinkhole might have been caused by nearby construction. Officials have not yet given a timeline for repairs.