More News:

February 26, 2025

Sinkhole in Port Richmond swallows vehicle, shuts down road for residents

Water was shut off for about 30 people living near the 2700 block of Birch Street after the ground opened up Tuesday.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Sinkholes
port richmond sinkhole Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The above sinkhole on Birch Street in Port Richmond engulfed one car and trapped another on the edge after it opened Tuesday. About 30 nearby homes are without water and the road is shut down as repairs are made.

Around 30 homes were left without water after a sinkhole opened up in Port Richmond Tuesday, enveloping a nearby car. 

A large portion of the road opened up on the 2700 block of Birch Street around 1:30 p.m., 6ABC reported. One vehicle parked on the street was trapped in the hole and another dangled over the edge on the gap, which spanned the width of the street. No injuries were reported. 

MORE: For third straight year, Parks & Rec is offering $1,000 bonuses to recruit lifeguards

The Philadelphia Water Department reported a six-inch main break caused by the hole and shut off the water to nearby homes to make repairs. Birch Street remained closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets as of Wednesday morning. 

The smaller car on the outside, a white Mazda, was easily towed although its owner was reportedly out of town. But the SUV inside the hole required rigging and wasn't removed until about 11:30 p.m., NBC10 reported

The vehicle's owner, though, wasn't too upset about the incident. 

"I've been a police officer 32 years. I've seen it all, no big deal," Steve Williams told 6ABC. "As long as nobody was hurt, nobody was injured, nobody lost their life. It's property damage, it's a vehicle, you just go from there."

Some residents said the sinkhole might have been caused by nearby construction. Officials have not yet given a timeline for repairs. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Sinkholes Port Richmond Road Closures Cars Philadelphia Repairs

Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

38th Annual Philadelphia All Star Labor Classic Is Sunday, April 13th

Just In

Must Read

Government

City officials tout progress in Kensington, but say more must be done

Kensington Crime Parker

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Entertainment

Docuseries about Philly cheer team aims to 'shatter stereotypes'

george washington high school cheerleading

Mental Health

Limiting internet use on smartphones can help boost mental health, attention spans

Mental Health phone use

Arts & Culture

Museum of the American Revolution to host after-hours event exploring artifacts found under museum site

museum of the american revolution archaeology

Phillies

5 Phillies under the most pressure in spring training

Phillies-Alec-Bohm-spring-training_021925

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved