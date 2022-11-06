Powerball jackpot reaches record $1.9 billion, with next drawing Monday

Someone could become a whole lot richer thanks to a record-breaking Powerball jackpot.

Ahead of the next drawing on Monday, the total has reached an estimated $1.9 billion annuity, or $929.1 million cash, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

During the last drawing on Saturday, the winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. The estimated jackpot was $1.6 billion, which was the world's largest lottery prize ever offered, CNN reported. Unfortunately, or fortunately for prospective Powerball players, no jackpot-winning tickets were sold.

Despite no jackpot winners, 16 tickets won million-dollar prizes on Saturday after matching all five white balls and a $2 million prize was won when a player in Kentucky matched all of the white balls and included the Power Play option in their ticket, NBC10 reported.

Saturday’s drawing was Powerball’s 40th since the jackpot was last won, which ties the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The jackpot was last won in August by a winning ticket sold at a Sheetz in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. The grand prize then was $206.9 million.

The Guinness World Records’ “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” record was set by Powerball in 2016, when three players in California, Florida, and Tennessee won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Want a chance at becoming a billionaire? Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and tickets can be purchased up until 9:59 p.m. on those days. Results are aired on Channel 29 at 11 p.m. the night of the drawing. Powerball play slips can be purchased at any PA Lottery retailer for $2, or online with a VIP account.



Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.