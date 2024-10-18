More Culture:

October 18, 2024

Pretzel Theater Company fills a void in the Roxborough, Manyunk communities

The newly formed group focuses on shows at non-traditional venues to extend it's presence in the area.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Theater
Pretzel Theater Company Manayunk Provided Image/Pretzel Theater Company

The Pretzel Theater Company is a new group bringing plays, musicals and other performances to the Roxborough and Manayunk communities.

When Galadriel Sevener moved to Roxborough after living in the Southwest, she got back into a favorite pastime of hers: theater. It turned out that her daughter loved it, too, and she did a show with Ash Theater Company in Manayunk. 

But soon after, the group had to fold, leaving a void in the neighborhood. 

MORE: David Corenswet may play ex-football player in movie about final pick of 1983 NFL draft

"Finally, we felt like we had found our home and then they closed for personal reasons," Sevener said. "I'm also an admin in the Roxborough mom's group, and there's pretty consistent questions about where can we as a family get involved in community theater? And there are tons of kids who take classes who don't have anywhere to perform." 

It led Sevener and a few other locals to create Pretzel Theater Company, named after the city's love for soft pretzels and the proximity to Pretzel Park. The group, open to kids and adults, operates out of non-traditional venues in Roxborough and Manyunk.  

While the official launch party is Sunday, it's already gained momentum in the area. So far, players in the group have done performances at street festivals like Roxtoberfest, and they hope to raise funds for an official performance in the spring. 

The company hopes to do three to four performances per year with musical theater, plays and showcases. They're still working on getting an official space like a recreation center for rehearsals (right now they take place at Sevener's house), but she's not looking for a permanent spot. Part of Pretzel's mission is producing smaller shows and concerts without too much stage setup to expand the company's reach, she said. 

"It can be hard to get community folks to come to a specific space," Sevener said. "Sometimes when you're in your space, it doesn't feel as involved in the community as it could." 

Right now, leaders are focused on getting funding to buy the rights and costumes for a full performance as well as building up the theater's presence in the area. Sevener noted that a lot of nearby suburbs have a strong community theater scene, although they can get really competitive, and she's hoping to bring something similar and accessible to her neighborhood. 

"I always wanted to do it as part of a community. Having a child and being in this neighborhood and building connections, community is the biggest thing," Sevener. "So I think our biggest focus is trying to see who we have involved and be a bit tactical about how we can involve them."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Theater Manayunk Community Performances Theatrical Performance Groups Theaters

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Veterans Day

Thank veterans for their service
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Here are the road closures for Saturday's Philly Bike Ride

philly bike ride road closures

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Adult Health

Kidney transplants between people with HIV are safe and effective, and may help address donor shortages

HIV-to-HIV Kidney Donation

Streaming

Check out these spooky movies and TV shows ahead of Halloween

Halloween streaming guide

Sixers

Where do Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George rank among the best players in the NBA?

Joel Embiid 10.16.24

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bars to compete in bloody mary competition

bloody mary northern liberties

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved