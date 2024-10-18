More Culture:

October 18, 2024

David Corenswet may play ex-football player in movie about final pick of 1983 NFL draft

The 'Superman' actor is in talks to star in 'Mr. Irrelevant' as John Tuggle, who played one season with the New York Giants before dying of cancer in 1986.

Philly native David Corenswet is in negotiations to portray ex-football player John Tuggle, who was the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. This would be Corenswet's first major film role after 'Superman.'

Hollywood's new Man of Steel may have his next big film role lined up. 

Actor David Corenswet is in talks to star in "Mr. Irrelevant," a movie about former football player John Tuggle, who was the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, Deadline reported. In July, Corenswet wrapped production on the DC superhero film "Superman." 

"Mr. Irrelevant" focuses on Tuggle's story and the impact he left on his teammates. The informal title of "Mr. Irrelevant," given to the final pick in the NFL Draft each year, dates back to 1976. Most final picks never appear in an NFL game, but some have gone on to have successful careers, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who started for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Tuggle played one season as a fullback for the New York Giants; his teammates voted him as the team's special teams player of the year. But prior to the 1984 season, Tuggle got divorced, was in a car crash and was diagnosed with cancer. He died in 1986 at age 25.

Tuggle's story previously was the focus of an ESPN "30 for 30" short film titled "The Irrelevant Giant." 

"Mr. Irrelevant" has Jonathan Levine ("Long Shot") in the director's chair and a screenplay from Emmy nominee Nick Santora ("Most Dangerous Game"). Skydance Sports, which co-produced the film "Air," is producing the film.

Those excited to see Corenswet don the blue, red and yellow tights in "Superman" have to wait until next summer. Earlier this week, "Superman" director James Gunn shared an image of the Philadelphia native as Superman sitting with the character's dog Krypto. The film will be in theaters July 11.

