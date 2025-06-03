More Culture:

June 03, 2025

Philly bars celebrate Pride with beers and cocktails that support LGBTQ+ causes

Evil Genius is releasing its #LoveisLove strawberry blonde ale and McGillan's Olde Ale House is donating $1 per specialty drink.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Evil Genius Pride Evil Genius Beer Co./For PhillyVoice

Evil Genius Beer Co. is releasing its #LoveisLove strawberry blonde ale that benefits the Trevor Project.

Philly Pride month started out strong last weekend with parades, block parties and lots of celebrations of love — but the festivities don't stop there.

Bars and restaurants around the city are pitching in to support LGBTQ+ causes by adding charity cocktails to their menus. 

Here are some drinks being offered for Pride month: 

Evil Genius Beer Co. 

The Philly brewery will release its #LoveisLove strawberry blonde ale at a block party in front of its Fishtown taproom at 1727 Front St. on Saturday. 

The event will kick off at noon with performances from its house DJ, as well as local LGBTQ+ vendors, an outdoor beer tent and food truck.

#LoveisLove has a simple malt and wheat base with a 6% ABV, making for an easy summer beer to enjoy. It is exclusively available in the Fishtown location.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, which provides resources to at-risk LGBTQ+ youth around the country. 

Evil Genius will also be hosting drag brunches on Sundays during the month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: 

June 8: Panic! At the Drag Brunch, a pop-punk themed brunch
June 22: Spice Girls Drag Brunch
June 29: Beyoncé Drag Brunch

Cocktails for a cause 

FCM Hospitality, which manages bars, restaurants and pop-ups around the city, is hosting a cocktails for a cause event this month. 

Sites will be selling drinks that correspond to a color in the rainbow, paying homage to the Pride flag. Proceeds will go toward the Attic Youth Center and William Way Community Center, two Philly organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community. 
• Harper's Garden (31 S. 18th St.): Jewel cocktail with Aguaviva Cachaça, Bacardi Silver, hibiscus, ginger and lemon.
• Cherry Street and Walnut Street Garden (121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. and 1708 Walnut St.): Orange mango margarita with tequila, triple sec, orange, mango and lime.
• Juno (1033 Spring Garden St.): Seasonal sangria with tequila, peach schnapps, white wine and orange juice.
• Concourse (1635 Market St.): Ecto Cooler with Stateside vodka, melon liquor, Red Bull energy drink, pineapple and lime.
• The Dolphin Tavern (1539 S. Broad St.): Out to Sea cocktail with blueberry vodka, blue curaçao and fresh lemonade.
• Lola's Garden (51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore): Day at the Beach cocktail with Beach Island coconut whiskey, pineapple, pomegranate, lemon, coconut and Lambrusco.
• Liberty Point (211 S. Columbus Blvd.): Ecto Cooler with Stoli raspberry vodka, raspberry liqueur and fresh lemonade. 
• Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave.): The Dog House cocktail with Stoli raspberry, blue curaçao, pineapple, orange and club soda.
• Morgan's Pier (221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.): The Dog House cocktail with Van Gogh Dutch chocolate vodka, Kaluah and coffee. 
• Rosy's (2220 Walnut St. and 624 S. 6th St.): Margarita Negra with Patron silver, triple sec, lime, agave and activated charcoal. 

McGillan's Olde Ale House 

Philly's oldest bar, which recently opened a new retail store, will be selling a Philly Pride cocktail this month. For every drink purchased, $1 will be donated to the William Way Community Center. 
