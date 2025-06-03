Philly bars celebrate Pride with beers and cocktails that support LGBTQ+ causes

Philly Pride month started out strong last weekend with parades, block parties and lots of celebrations of love — but the festivities don't stop there.

Bars and restaurants around the city are pitching in to support LGBTQ+ causes by adding charity cocktails to their menus.

Here are some drinks being offered for Pride month:

Evil Genius Beer Co.

The Philly brewery will release its #LoveisLove strawberry blonde ale at a block party in front of its Fishtown taproom at 1727 Front St. on Saturday. The event will kick off at noon with performances from its house DJ, as well as local LGBTQ+ vendors, an outdoor beer tent and food truck.

#LoveisLove has a simple malt and wheat base with a 6% ABV, making for an easy summer beer to enjoy. It is exclusively available in the Fishtown location. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trevor Project, which provides resources to at-risk LGBTQ+ youth around the country.

Evil Genius will also be hosting drag brunches on Sundays during the month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.:

• June 8: Panic! At the Drag Brunch, a pop-punk themed brunch

• June 22: Spice Girls Drag Brunch

• June 29: Beyoncé Drag Brunch

Cocktails for a cause

FCM Hospitality, which manages bars, restaurants and pop-ups around the city, is hosting a cocktails for a cause event this month.