More Health:

December 27, 2022

U.S. veterans have a higher prostate cancer rate, but a new law aims to improve access to care

Exposure Agent Orange, an herbicide used during the Korean and Vietnam wars, is linked to an increased risk of the disease

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Prostate Cancer
U.S. Capitol Veterans Prostate Cancer Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Veterans are more likely to develop prostate cancer as they age. Though 1 in 8 men overall get the illness, the ratio among veterans is 1 in 5.

Prostate cancer is a common health problem among older men, but it is being seen in a larger numbers among U.S veterans. 

Though 1 in 8 men in the general population will be diagnosed prostate cancer as they age, that ratio is 1 in 5 among U.S. veterans. The Veteran's Health Administration system includes nearly 489,000 prostate cancer patients, including 16,000 who have metastatic prostate cancer. 

Congress shed light on this disparity last week when it passed the Veteran's Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act as part of its end-of-year-spending package. The law, signed by President Joe Biden, establishes a new VHA program aimed at providing more comprehensive care for veterans with prostate cancer.

There is no clear cause of prostate cancer. Men with a family history of the disease are more likely to get it. But among military veterans, exposure to herbicides like Agent Orange also is known to increase risk. 

The link to Agent Orange, which was used by the U.S. military during the Korean and Vietnam wars, was detailed in a 1996 report published by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. A 2013 study later found that veterans exposed to Agent Orange not only have increased risk of prostate cancer, but they also are more likely to develop more aggressive forms of the disease. 

Under the new law, the VHA must create guidelines to ensure veterans have equal access to prostate cancer care across the U.S., from screening to treatment to survivorship. It also creates a registry and research program specific to veterans receiving care through the VHA. 

"As prostate cancer continues to be a growing problem amongst our veteran population, it is our hope that the VHA will be well-positioned to develop these clinical pathway models and improve research and evidence-based treatments for veterans across America," said Dr. Robert Bass, chair of the American Urological Association's Legislative Affairs Committee.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among U.S. men, following skin cancer. The majority of men diagnosed with prostate cancer are over age 65, but the risk for prostate cancer increases rapidly after a man turns 50. 

Studies have shown that Black men are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 2.1 times more likely to die from it than white men. 

When caught early – before the cancer spreads from the prostate – the 5-year survival rate is 99%. Regular screening is important because many men won't experience physical symptoms until it has metastasized, health experts say. For men of average risk, screening should start at 50. For those at higher risk, it should begin at 45. 

When the prostate cancer is localized and at low-risk of spreading, patients usually enter an active surveillance program in which they are monitored every 3 to 6 months. For patients at risk of a more aggressive cancer, the most common treatments are surgery and radiation, but there are more advanced options also available, including proton therapy, high dose rate brachytherapy, immunotherapy and next-generation hormone therapy.

Researchers are developing a test that can detect five types of bacteria in a patient's prostate tissue or urine sample to better determine which prostate cancer cases are most likely to turn aggressive. The test will be similar to those developed to detect bacteria related to stomach and cervical cancers.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Prostate Cancer Philadelphia Illness Cancer Senior Health Veterans Administration Veterans

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Poker player wins $1.68 million mega jackpot on $5 bet in Atlantic City
Harrah's Atlantic City Poker Jackpot

Business

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

The Paleo diet may help people lose weight, but its long-term effects are unclear
Paleo diet

Eagles

Report: Lane Johnson has abdominal tear, will miss the rest of the regular season
121222LaneJohnson

Movies

Final trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' reveals impossible question that characters must answer
knock at the cabin trailer

Holiday

Recycle your Christmas tree at the Philly Goat Project or these city locations
Philly Christmas Tree Recycling Goats

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved