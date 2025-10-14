More Health:

October 14, 2025

Many protein powders and shakes have high lead levels, Consumer Reports finds

Most people get sufficient amounts of protein from their food and don't need these products, nutrition experts say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Nutrition Protein
Protein Powders Lead Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Adding protein powder to foods and smoothies is part of the current craze to boost protein intake, but a new analysis found high levels of lead in many powders on the market.

The popularity of protein – and the idea that people aren't eating enough of it – has taken off in recent years.

Research shows that getting enough protein helps build muscle, reduce hunger and cravings, strengthen the immune system, increase metabolism and sustain weight loss. Social media influencers have been promoting protein powders as a convenient way to boost protein intake.

MORE: What should you look for when picking a protein bar? Here are some suggestions

But a new Consumer Reports analysis suggests that many popular protein powders contain high lead levels, and that the dangers of using them probably outweigh any benefit.

"We advise against daily use for most protein powders, since many have high levels of heavy metals and none are necessary to hit your protein goals," Tunde Akinleye, the food safety researcher who led the investigation, told Consumer Reports.

Lead exposure is particularly dangerous to pregnant women and children. It can lead to developmental delays, learning difficulties, lower birth weight and a host of other medical and health problems in children, infants and newborns. Repeated lead exposure at high levels also can put adults at higher risk for mood disorders, high blood pressure and other issues, the Mayo Clinic says.

Out of 23 protein powders and shakes Consumer Reports tested, more than two-thirds had dangerous lead levels in just a single serving. Consumer Reports quantifies a dangerous level of lead as 0.5 micrograms or more a day.

Two of the protein powders tested had between 1,200% and 1,600% of that lead level in a daily serving, and two other products between 400% and 600%.

Protein powders and shakes fall into the category of supplements, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not have a role in approving before they come to market.

People who have been using the powders and shakes the researchers tested should not panic; occasional use of the products is probably OK, the report says.

But people should weigh the risks against the benefits – especially since most people don't really need to supplement their protein intake, the report says. Consumer Reports' findings on specific protein powders and shakes can be found in the report.  

How much protein do people really need?

The "vast majority" of people in the United States get sufficient protein from food, Colleen Tewksbury, an assistant professor of nutrition science at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times late last year.

Federal dietary guidelines recommend that adult women get 46 grams per day; men should get 56 grams.

The Mayo Clinic recommends the average sedentary adult get 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight, with protein intake increasing with age. People who exercise regularly may need more protein.

The New York Times offers this protein calculator to help people pinpoint their specific protein targets.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nutrition Protein Philadelphia Consumer Reports Supplements Lead

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

At 30th Street Station, deep cleaning is the 'true artisan work' of a $550 million renovation

30th Street Station

Executive Orders

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signs historic executive order for Project Labor Agreements (PLAs)

Limited - Mayor Parker and Mark Lynch, Jr.

Adult Health

Many people with chronic pain turn to comfort eating, but there are ways to avoid it

Chronic Pain Comfort Eating

Entertainment

Marsha's, Philly's first women's sports bar, already has devoted fans

marsha's crowd

Halloween

A Halloween dance party takes over Peddler’s Village with a spooky silent disco

Peddler's Village Deadly Disco

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved