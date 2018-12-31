More Health:

December 31, 2018

Too much cuteness confuses the brain and can lead to aggressive thoughts, study finds

When your natural response to cute puppy videos is to want to squeeze it

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Wellness
cute puppy pexels Pixabay/Pexels

.

If you spend your time scrolling an Instagram page that’s curated to perfectly suit your needs of adorable animal photos and videos, funny memes and celebrity gossip, you may want to keep in mind that scrolling through too much of the seemingly mood-boosting cuteness can backfire.

In fact, many scientists believe that encountering too much cuteness can result in something called "cute aggression."

One researcher explained the psychological phenomenon for NPR:

People "just have this flash of thinking: 'I want to crush it' or 'I want to squeeze it until pops' or 'I want to punch it,' " says Katherine Stavropoulos, a psychologist in the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Riverside.

About half of all adults have those thoughts sometimes, says Stavropoulos, who published a study about the phenomenon in early December in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience. But those people wouldn't really take a swipe at Bambi or Thumper, she says.

RELATED READ: Study suggests testing emotional intelligence during hiring

This behavior is "frustration about an over-the-top reaction that we can't really act upon,” Anna Brooks, a senior lecturer in cognitive neuroscience from Southern Cross University, told Vice.

While Stavropoulos is not the first to discover cute aggression — that was researchers at Yale University in 2015 — her study was the first to investigate what it looks like in the brain. So she and a colleague recorded the electrical activity in the brains of 54 young adults as they looked at images of animals and people.

The images included grown-ups and babies. Some had been manipulated to look less appealing, while others were made extra adorable with big cheeks, big eyes and small noses, according to the study, which found that for the entire group of participants, cuter creatures were associated with greater activity in brain areas involved in emotion. But the more cute aggression a person felt, the more activity the scientists saw in the brain's reward system.

For a very unofficial diagnosis of cuteness aggression, Buzzfeed has you covered.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Wellness United States Puppies Psychology Social Media Instagram Kittens

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the Eagles' (unofficial) 2019 undrafted free agent class
042719TJEdwards

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

Adult in the gym: Jimmy Butler allows Sixers to win ugly vs. Toronto in Game 2
043019-JimmyButler-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved