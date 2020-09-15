Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X

What would happen if the fantastical beasts from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" left their island and came to Philadelphia?

It might not be a question you've ever pondered, but it seems someone spent some time thinking it over. In the Navy Yard, you'll now be able to find a group of monsters who look a little like the book's characters, except these creatures have Philly swag.

One is wearing a "Jawn" T-shirt, while another has a "No One Likes Us" hat.

"Where the Wild Jawns Are," a collaboration between Philly's Kid Hazo and South Fellini, is part of Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art, or M.I.M.O.S.A.

It's the newest public art project from Group X. The anonymous group of Philadelphia-based artists, curators and organizers also brought the purple-tentacled Sea Monster installation to the Navy Yard in 2018 and the cocoon made of tape last fall.

M.I.M.O.S.A. features six installations from artists around the world, including India, Spain, Amsterdam and Baltimore, in addition to Philly.



The other pieces of art scattered across the Navy Yard include the word "hope" written in 25 languages and a paper-covered 1984 Ford Thunderbird. Each installation has an accompanying sign that explains more about the work and the artist.

All of the temporary installations are spaced out from each other, so visitors can view them while social distancing. More information on M.I.M.O.S.A. and a map to find all the art is available online.