More Culture:

September 15, 2020

Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X

The project, M.I.M.O.S.A, includes a monster in a 'Jawn' T-shirt

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Installations Navy Yard
M.I.M.O.S.A. at Navy Yard Courtesy of/M.I.M.O.S.A.

'Where the Wild Jawns Are' is a collaboration between Philly's Kid Hazo and South Fellini. Find it in the Navy Yard as part of Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art, or M.I.M.O.S.A.

What would happen if the fantastical beasts from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" left their island and came to Philadelphia?

It might not be a question you've ever pondered, but it seems someone spent some time thinking it over. In the Navy Yard, you'll now be able to find a group of monsters who look a little like the book's characters, except these creatures have Philly swag.

One is wearing a "Jawn" T-shirt, while another has a "No One Likes Us" hat.

RELATED: Ghostly Circus moves to Fort Mifflin for pandemic-themed show | ‘Fresh Prince’ clothing brand releases limited-edition collection to celebrate show’s 30th anniversary

"Where the Wild Jawns Are," a collaboration between Philly's Kid Hazo and South Fellini, is part of Mystery Island and the Marvelous Occurrence of Spontaneous Art, or M.I.M.O.S.A.

It's the newest public art project from Group X. The anonymous group of Philadelphia-based artists, curators and organizers also brought the purple-tentacled Sea Monster installation to the Navy Yard in 2018 and the cocoon made of tape last fall.

M.I.M.O.S.A. features six installations from artists around the world, including India, Spain, Amsterdam and Baltimore, in addition to Philly.

The other pieces of art scattered across the Navy Yard include the word "hope" written in 25 languages and a paper-covered 1984 Ford Thunderbird. Each installation has an accompanying sign that explains more about the work and the artist.

All of the temporary installations are spaced out from each other, so visitors can view them while social distancing. More information on M.I.M.O.S.A. and a map to find all the art is available online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Art Installations Navy Yard Philadelphia Free South Fellini South Philly Art

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Art Installations

Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X
M.I.M.O.S.A. at Navy Yard

Food & Drink

Michael Solomonov is taking over Pat's King of Steaks for three days
Michael Solomonov x Pat's King of Steaks

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved