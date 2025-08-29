Here's where to get pumpkin spice lattes in Philadelphia

Much like our state's groundhog indicates the coming of spring, the pumpkin spice latte is the harbinger of fall.

And while summer isn't quite over, the cooling temperatures in Philadelphia have people in an autumn state of mind — one that coffee shops are only too happy to oblige.

Big brands began rolling out the seasonal beverage nationwide in mid-August, but the city's indie spots aren't far behind. Find out where to find a PSL, and other limited-edition drinks, below. The list will be updated as more cafes drop their spins on the fall favorite:

The pumpkin spice latte returned to La Colombe's four locations in Philadelphia and outpost in Bryn Mawr back on Aug. 18. PSL lovers can order the drink hot or on draft. The latter option is also available in cans.

There's more than one way to drink pumpkin at Wawa, which unleashed its seasonal menu Monday. The regional staple has three latte options, served hot or iced: pumpkin brulée, pumpkin spice or pumpkin mocha. Customers can also order a regular coffee with pumpkin spice pizzazz at the chain's 18 city locations.

The originator of the PSL is naturally early on the scene. Starbucks added its signature drink to over 40 Philly locations Tuesday, along with its squash-forward siblings, the pumpkin cream cold brew and iced pumpkin cream chai. The chain's pumpkin spice latte, which debuted in 2003, features real pumpkin, espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, whipped cream and additional pumpkin pie spices. Another autumnal option is the pecan oat milk cortado, new to the menu this year.

Dunkin' announced an array of seasonal drinks and treats earlier this month. The company, which has 30 locations in Philly, is now serving its pumpkin spice latte. The beverage blends vanilla and sweet pumpkin flavors and is finished with a caramel drizzle, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar. Customers can also add a pumpkin swirl to their coffee, cold brew or espresso — or order a pumpkin loaf, cake donut or Munchkins.

According to Valerio Coffee Roasters, the secret ingredient to a great pumpkin spice latte is fresh ginger. Their spicy take is available hot or iced at the company's cafes in Fishtown, Manayunk, Audubon and Trappe as of Thursday.

The flavors of fall have returned to Northern Liberties. The neighborhood's longtime cafe One Shot rolled out its PSL on Friday, but it's far from the only seasonal special. The shop also is offering an apple cider donut latte, fireside white mocha, blackberry matcha, coconut cream cold brew and blueberry pie chai, among other caffeinated concoctions.

The fall menu at Good Karma doesn't technically drop until September or October. But according to a barista at the Broad Street branch, the PSL is actually available year-round. The chain typically has the syrup behind the counter, so as long as it's stocked, the drink is served upon request.

The Kensington-based cafe, which also operates a shop inside Yowie on South Street, is launching its autumn beverages Sept. 8. The lineup includes a horchata chai, horchata latte, "special" matcha and a pumpkin spice latte made with real pumpkin.

Customers won't find pumpkin spice at Rival Bros' four cafes just yet. But staff at the Sansom Street location said it should return by mid-September.

This South Philly cafe, market and, more recently, wine shop expects to debut its pumpkin pie latte "in the next couple weeks," owner Mathew Falco said via email. They're just waiting on some fresh pumpkin pulp to start brewing.

