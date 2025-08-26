More Culture:

August 26, 2025

Taylor Swift's engagement outfit is already sold out

Ralph Lauren is struggling to stock the striped dress the pop star wore in her proposal pictures with Travis Kelce.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift dress Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement Tuesday afternoon. Within hours, the Ralph Lauren dress the pop star wore sold out. Above, the couple at the U.S. Open last year.

In case the avalanche of memes and news blasts hasn't reached you yet: Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce. The couple announced their betrothal on Instagram with photos of the enormous engagement ring and Kelce on one knee in front of Swift, flowers and trees surrounding the pair.

MORE: 'Wheel of Fortune' live auditions will be held in Philly for the first time since 2015

Fans were quick to identify the striped sleeveless dress the pop singer wore for the proposal. It's a silk-blend Ralph Lauren dress with a smocked bodice and A-line skirt that retails for $398, but it's currently on sale for $319.99. Good luck getting it, though. Within hours of the announcement, the dress had sold out in all seven sizes.

Ralph Lauren did not immediately share any sales figures or comment on Swift's sartorial choice. But it's not the first time the Berks County native has caused a sales spike. Swifties bought up the purple Popflex skort she wore in her "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" music video and its Target dupe earlier this year.

As for the ring Swift flashed in the Instagram post, experts estimate it's between 8-10 carats and worth up to $1 million.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

