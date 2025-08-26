Taylor Swift's engagement outfit is already sold out

In case the avalanche of memes and news blasts hasn't reached you yet: Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce. The couple announced their betrothal on Instagram with photos of the enormous engagement ring and Kelce on one knee in front of Swift, flowers and trees surrounding the pair.

Fans were quick to identify the striped sleeveless dress the pop singer wore for the proposal. It's a silk-blend Ralph Lauren dress with a smocked bodice and A-line skirt that retails for $398, but it's currently on sale for $319.99. Good luck getting it, though. Within hours of the announcement, the dress had sold out in all seven sizes.

Ralph Lauren did not immediately share any sales figures or comment on Swift's sartorial choice. But it's not the first time the Berks County native has caused a sales spike. Swifties bought up the purple Popflex skort she wore in her "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" music video and its Target dupe earlier this year.

As for the ring Swift flashed in the Instagram post, experts estimate it's between 8-10 carats and worth up to $1 million.

