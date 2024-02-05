More Events:

The Boozy Mutt to host its own Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

A portion of proceeds from the 'Wooder Bowl' will benefit ACCT Philly; all pups in jerseys get a free treat

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Boozy Mutt Puppy Bowl Provided image/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

The Boozy Mutt will host a Philly version of the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 11, with a Super Bowl watch party to follow. The event raises money for ACT Philly.

Fur will fly at Fairmount's newest dog-friendly bar on Sunday, as the Boozy Mutt hosts its own version of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl.

The inaugural Wooder Bowl will be a little less structured than its televised inspiration. There are no official teams or skirmishes, but all pups are invited to play on the bar's 3,120-square-foot field. Any dogs arriving in their Sunday best — aka football jerseys — will get a free "woofer ice" treat consisting of watermelon ice cubes and unsweetened whipped cream.

MORE: Mardi Gras pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon brings New Orleans vibes to Philly

The Wooder Bowl doubles as a fundraiser for ACCT Philly, with a dual focus on the nonprofit's YODA Fund for medically urgent care and getting the shelter's senior dogs adopted. At least two will be in attendance for the big game, and available for same-day adoption. Visitors can also support ACCT Philly by purchasing a customized dog tag or select menu items at the Boozy Mutt. Between Super Bowl Sunday and March 11, the bar will donate $1 from the purchase of mulled wine, bloody marys, mimosas and Fairmount Fries to the shelter. 

After the Wooder Bowl ends, doggie revelers (and their pawrents) can stick around for a Super Bowl watch party. Specials on beer pitchers and chicken tenders will kick off 30 minutes before, well, kickoff.

The Wooder Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1-5 p.m.
The Boozy Mutt
2639 Poplar St. Philadelphia, PA 19130

