March 20, 2020

Putt Putt Pup will put a smile on your face

You'll want to follow along with this sweet dog's journey on Instagram

By PhillyVoice Staff
Street Tails Animal Rescue
Putt Putt Pup Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Putt Putt Pup was born without a front left leg and with a malformed front right leg, so Street Tails Animal Rescue and a foster family stepped in to help.

Instead of our usual Pet of the Week post, we're bringing attention to a special little puppy who's guaranteed to put a smile on your face during this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Putt Putt Pup is not currently up for adoption, but you'll want to follow along with this sweet dog's journey. 

Putt Putt was born in January without a front left leg and with a malformed front right leg, so Street Tails Animal Rescue and a foster family stepped in to help.

You can find out more about this cute pup's journey through Instagram. This feed might just be the pick-me-up you need right now!

Tongue out catching some Zz

