Putt Putt Pup will put a smile on your face

Instead of our usual Pet of the Week post, we're bringing attention to a special little puppy who's guaranteed to put a smile on your face during this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Putt Putt Pup is not currently up for adoption, but you'll want to follow along with this sweet dog's journey.

Putt Putt was born in January without a front left leg and with a malformed front right leg, so Street Tails Animal Rescue and a foster family stepped in to help.

You can find out more about this cute pup's journey through Instagram. This feed might just be the pick-me-up you need right now!





