More News:

December 25, 2021

Bucks County father, two sons die in overnight house fire on Christmas

Investigators believe the blaze may have been caused by Christmas tree lights

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Quakertown Christmas House Fire Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania/Facebook

A house fire in the first block of Essex Court in Quakertown, Bucks County killed a 41-year-old father and his two sons on Christmas morning, officials said. Authorities are investigating whether Christmas tree lights may have been the cause of the blaze.

A father and his two sons were tragically killed early Christmas morning when they became entrapped in a home that caught fire in Quakertown, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a property along the first block of Essex Court, off East Broad Street, around 1:30 for a report of a blaze that had engulfed both sides of a twin home located in a cup de sac. 

Three people inside one of the homes were unable to escape the property, a 41-year-old man and his two boys, 11 and 8 years old, according to CBS3.

The residents of the second home, a mother and her son, managed to get out and were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck confirmed the deaths of the three victims later Saturday morning after their relatives were notified. The father was identified as Eric King, LehighValleyLive reported. The two children were not identified and autopsies are not expected until early next week.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined, but Quakertown police chief Scott McElree said officials believe that the blaze may have started from Christmas lights strung on the family's tree. A final determination will be made by the state fire marshal who responded to the scene.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Quakertown Bucks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

History

250-year-old map of Pennsylvania recalls little-known, colonial-era border dispute with Connecticut
Pennsylvania Connecticut colonial map

Illness

Don't go to the emergency room for COVID-19 tests, Philly health department says
COVID Testing ER Philly

Accidents

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey's New Jersey home catches fire on Christmas Eve
Tyrese Maxey Fire Sixers

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved