More Culture:

December 02, 2025

Quinta Brunson starts fund to pay for Philly students to go on field trips

The 'Abbott Elementary' creator is aiming to cover the costs of park and museum visits for children from low-income families.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson fund Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Quinta Brunson has featured a Philly field trip on each season of 'Abbott Elementary.' Now, her new fund will support real ones for public school students.

After chaperoning fictional kids on visits to the Franklin Institute and Smith Memorial Playground, "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson is sponsoring field trips for real public school students.

The West Philly native has started a fund to cover the costs of field trips for city kids in Title I schools, which serve students from low-income families. The money will go toward admission fees at museums and institutions, as well as transportation and other resources.

MORE: Tom Pelphrey says 'Task' co-star Mark Ruffalo is the 'kindest, sweetest, silliest guy'

"Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia," Brunson said in a statement. "They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day. Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable. 

"I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright."

Brunson partnered with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, the district's nonprofit fundraising arm, on the initiative. As a child, she attended Andrew Hamilton School and was inspired by her sixth grade teacher Joyce Abbott, the namesake of her hit sitcom. Brunson eventually graduated from the now-shuttered Charter High School for Architecture and Design

While the Emmy-winning writer and actress kickstarted the Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund with an initial contribution, school district boosters are soliciting additional donations online for Giving Tuesday.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Quinta Brunson Philadelphia Fundraising Public Schools School District of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Alloy toprecirc image

Get cash for your unused gold valuables

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Towns face Goliath in AI data center fight

Data centers

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Fitness

Choosing a running shoe that fits well and meets your needs can feel overwhelming. Here are some tips

Running Shoes Tips

Food & Drink

Amateur chefs vie to get homemade dishes on Recipe Philly's menu

Recipe Philly main entrance

Attractions

A Longwood Christmas returns to Kennett Square with a gemstone-inspired holiday display

833394_11-20-25 East Conservatory Entrance - Longwood-2644 Hank Davis for Longwood Gardens.jpg

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved