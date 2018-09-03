'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is suing rapper Chief Keef over his newest album's cover art.

Giudice claims the art is a photo of her Montville Township, New Jersey home and that Keef didn't get permission to use the photo, according to TMZ. Her lawyers are alleging it's an invasion of privacy and that she should have been compensated for use of the photo.

But according to TMZ, the photo was once used to market her house when it was up for sale, which could make her case a hard sell in the courtroom.

The album, "Mansion Musick," came out in July. Apparently one of Giudice's four daughters told her about the photo, so she's not a Keef fan herself.

Giudice has been out of the spotlight for a few months since the latest season of RHONJ ended last January but will make an appearance this month at "Celebrity Housewives Live" featuring other cast members of the franchise.

She will join Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill from "The Real Housewives of New York" and Kelly Dodd from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" at the event. It's slated for Sept. 15 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey.

