Checking in on recent former Eagles: Turnovers aplenty from old friends in Week 3

September 24, 2025
The Eagles are 3-0. So no complaining, right?
The team has an inconsistent pass rush, is missing a reliable second cornerback and is lacking in offensive line depth. Those are just a few among a variety of weaknesses and issues dogging the perfect Birds so far this season.
Philly's roster, as constructed, is clearly still one of the best in the sport. But could it have been even better? Here's a look at the players Howie Roseman and the front office decided to trade away, or cut, or let sign elsewhere over the past few months. Will any of those decisions come back to haunt them?
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Free agent
We'll start with CJGJ, who was a key contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense but was not in the team's plans for 2025. He was traded to the Texans, for whom he started three games — but he reportedly clashed with the head coach there. He was cut this week. From ESPN:
Gardner-Johnson has struggled to pick up coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme this season, which has contributed to several big plays against the secondary through the first three weeks for the Texans, who are 0-3 to start the season.
On Monday, Ryans was asked about the communication between his secondary's players, admitting "it hasn't been great." [ESPN]
Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Vikings
Howie Roseman doesn't always get it right. Rodgers scored not one, but two defensive touchdowns on Sunday for Minnesota as they thrashed the Bengals. He had an 87-yard pick six, and later a 66-yard fumble recovery returned for a score. Meanwhile, the Eagles are struggling to field a decent CB2, as Adoree' Jackson has been less than stellar through three games. He would have been worth a few extra million bucks this season.
Darius Slay, CB, Steelers
Slay had a fumble recovery and three tackles in Week 3. At 34, he is still playing every snap at outside cornerback.
Milton Williams, DT, Patriots
Williams had two tackles for loss against the Steelers last weekend, bringing his season total to five. He's been excellent defending at the middle of the line.
Mekhi Becton, OG, Chargers
Becton left Week 3 with a concussion. Prior to that he'd been solid but not light's out playing guard for the Chargers, a team that was willing to pay more than Philly was to sign the Super Bowl champ from last year.
Josh Sweat, DE, Cardinals
After a monster Week 2, Sweat added another sack in Week 3 along with two QB hits and a tackle for loss. Former Eagles d-linemen continue to produce elsewhere.
Bryce Huff, DE, 49ers
Huff had a sack, two QB hits and a pass deflection in Week 3. He needs six more sacks for the Eagles to get improved draft compensation.
Oren Burks, LB, Bengals
The former backup linebacker for the Eagles forced a fumble and had five tackles against the Vikings.
Thomas Booker IV, iDL, Raiders
Another former Eagles pass rusher – another forced fumble. Booker, who was sent to Las Vegas for Jakorian Bennett, had three tackles and a forced fumble against Washington.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Raiders
After the Eagles traded Pickett for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (who they cut), the QB-rich Browns traded Pickett to the Raiders to recoup that fifth-rounder. He's Geno Smith's backup there.
Kenny Gainwell, RB, Steelers
Gainwell scored his first touchdown of the year in Pittsburgh, and had four carries for 16 yards and a score in Week 3. He also hauled in a 10-yard reception, bringing his total to seven catches this season.
Darian Kinnard, OL, Packers
Kinnard played just seven total snaps in the Packers' upset loss to the Browns.
Harrison Bryant, TE, Texans
The shortly-tenured Philly tight end played 21 snaps in Houston last week but didn't register a stat.
Jack Stoll, TE, Saints
The former Eagles' blocking tight end caught two of three targets Sunday and scored a touchdown, his first of his entire NFL career.
Avonte Maddox, CB, Lions
Maddox made the Detroit roster out of camp and is a depth corner. He did not play on the regular defense in Detroit's Monday Night win, appearing just six times during special teams.
