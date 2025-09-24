Checking in on recent former Eagles: Turnovers aplenty from old friends in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0. So no complaining, right?

The team has an inconsistent pass rush, is missing a reliable second cornerback and is lacking in offensive line depth. Those are just a few among a variety of weaknesses and issues dogging the perfect Birds so far this season.

Philly's roster, as constructed, is clearly still one of the best in the sport. But could it have been even better? Here's a look at the players Howie Roseman and the front office decided to trade away, or cut, or let sign elsewhere over the past few months. Will any of those decisions come back to haunt them?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Free agent

We'll start with CJGJ, who was a key contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense but was not in the team's plans for 2025. He was traded to the Texans, for whom he started three games — but he reportedly clashed with the head coach there. He was cut this week. From ESPN:

Gardner-Johnson has struggled to pick up coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme this season, which has contributed to several big plays against the secondary through the first three weeks for the Texans, who are 0-3 to start the season. On Monday, Ryans was asked about the communication between his secondary's players, admitting "it hasn't been great." [ESPN]

Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Vikings

Howie Roseman doesn't always get it right. Rodgers scored not one, but two defensive touchdowns on Sunday for Minnesota as they thrashed the Bengals. He had an 87-yard pick six, and later a 66-yard fumble recovery returned for a score. Meanwhile, the Eagles are struggling to field a decent CB2, as Adoree' Jackson has been less than stellar through three games. He would have been worth a few extra million bucks this season.

Darius Slay, CB, Steelers

Slay had a fumble recovery and three tackles in Week 3. At 34, he is still playing every snap at outside cornerback.

Milton Williams, DT, Patriots

Williams had two tackles for loss against the Steelers last weekend, bringing his season total to five. He's been excellent defending at the middle of the line.

Mekhi Becton, OG, Chargers

Becton left Week 3 with a concussion. Prior to that he'd been solid but not light's out playing guard for the Chargers, a team that was willing to pay more than Philly was to sign the Super Bowl champ from last year.

Josh Sweat, DE, Cardinals