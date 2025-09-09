More Sports:

September 09, 2025

Source: The Eagles' and 49ers' trade conditions for Bryce Huff

The Eagles will be rooting for Bryce Huff's success in San Francisco.

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans should be rooting for Bryce Huff this year.

Eagles fans should be rooting for Bryce Huff this year.

Back in the spring, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-round pick if performance benchmarks are met.

Per a source, the fifth-round pick will become a fourth-round pick if Huff has eight sacks in 2025. There are no other conditions, such as snap counts, like there were in the Eagles' trade of Haason Reddick to the New York Jets last year.

The Eagles traded fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday for RB Tank Bigsby. It is unknown if the conditional pick from the Niners is included in the trade for Bigsby as a fifth-round pick, but if it converts to a fourth-round pick, the Eagles will retain the fourth-round pick. 

Huff played 26 snaps for the 49ers Week 1 against the Seahawks, but did not register any stats at all.

