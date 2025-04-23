Recent former Phillies pitching lights out with new teams as bullpen implodes

It's still April, but everyone expected better.

The Phillies are struggling to hit the ball, and pitch the ball, and don't look like a World Series contender though three weeks of baseball.

There is a lot of season left, and the Phillies have as impressive a pedigree as any team in Major League Baseball, but it seems natural to wonder if they may have held on to some of the wrong players.

Including the trade deadline last July and the offseason this past fall, Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies' front office chose not to retain five players who made key contributions at some point to the 95-win team from 2024. So far in 2025, it looks like every single decision was wrong.

Here's a look at how some former Phillies are excelling with new teams right now:

Jeff Hoffman, RP, Blue Jays

In the midst of a brutally ugly stretch of pitching from the Phillies bullpen, which thus far is one of the two worst relief units in the majors, Hoffman hasn't lost a beat from his All-Star year in Philly in 2024. Through 10 games, Hoffman has a 1.59 ERA, five saves and a 16-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio. Philly's front office didn't appear to give much thought to retaining Hoffman, but the three-year, $33 million deal he inked appears to be worth it. The $8.5 million they paid to former Jay Jordan Romano (and his 13.50 ERA) does not.

Carlos Estévez, RP, Royals

The other Phils' reliever of note who left for a payday — roughly the same as Hoffman got at $11 million a year (two years with an option for a third) — is pitching well too. Estévez also has five saves in 10 appearances, but has a few more blemishes with a 3.00 ERA. He struggled in his most recent save attempt, blowing a lead in an eventual extra inning win over the Rockies Tuesday night.

Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Orioles

The Phillies cut bait on Domínguez prior to the trade deadline last season, flipping him for outfield help in Austin Hays (who also did not return to the Phillies this season). He's been close to perfect in nine games so far in Baltimore, having allowed no runs and just two hits in 8.1 innings.

Gregory Soto, RP, Orioles

Soto was another trade deadline departure, with Philadelphia flipping him for a pair of minor leaguers last summer. Soto had a rough end to his 2024 season but looks like he's bounced back in 2025, with a respectable 3.52 ERA with just one bad outing so far.

Austin Hays, OF, Reds

The Phillies can't seem to get a break. It's extremely early, and his numbers will surely come back to earth, but Hays — whom the Phils' acquired in the aforementioned Dominguez trade, has been boiling hot this season. In eight games played, Hays has hit three homers, has driven in nine and is hitting .371. Meanwhile Philadelphia continues to struggle to find a winning formula in the outfield.

Kolby Allard, SP, Guardians (Triple-A)

There are a few more departed players worth noting. Allard didn't pitch well in seven tries (four starts) last season and was not brought back for 2025. He's in Triple-A with Cleveland and continues to struggle with a 4.86 ERA through his first four starts.

Cristian Pache, OF, Diamondbacks (Triple-A)

Pache was a depth outfielder with speed who never broke through in Philly. He is hitting .250 in the early going for the Reno Aces.

Whit Merrifield, David Dahl, Spencer Turnbull, Free agents

This trio is currently unemployed. Turnbull is the most interesting of the three, as he recently pitched for some scouts as he looks to return to the big leagues. The Phillies and their dreadful bullpen should be interested.

