Checking in on recent former Phillies: Carlos Estévez, Seranthony Domínguez pitching lights out

The Phillies continue to be a flawed, but ultimately contending team with needs in the outfield and bullpen.

And while the front office will definitely be aggressively looking to fix those weaknesses around the trade deadline at the end of July, it is natural to wonder if they could have avoided this situation altogether, had they made a few different decisions with their personnel over the last year.

Obviously there's no way to know whether someone like Carlos Estévez would have pitched as well had he remained in Philly as he currently is in Kansas City. But it would be hard to imagine things being much worse in the Phillies' inconsistent and thin bullpen.

Here's a check in with some recent former Phillies players:

Jeff Hoffman, RP, Blue Jays

The early returns from the Phillies' decision to part with Hoffman – who was an All-Star last season in Philly — were depressing. Hoffman was mowing down hitters in Toronto while Jordan Romano, the closer the Phillies essentially signed to replace him, was on the struggle bus. However, Hoffman has since fallen to Earth, and while the numbers are still one-sided, it's not exactly as if Hoffman is repeating his 2024 performance.

Romano Hoffman IP 29.2 34.1 ERA 7.28 4.98 K-BB 36-14 48-10 WHIP 1.551 1.078 Saves 8 18





Hoffman would have been the right choice, but Romano is still hanging in there in the bullpen, for now at least.

Carlos Estévez, RP, Royals

Estévez, on the other hand, has been extremely reliable and looks like an All-Star in Kansas City. He has a 2.08 ERA and 22 saves — among the most in the AL — over 34.2 innings pitched. The Phillies would kill for a bullpen arm half as good as him this season. Instead, the Phils will most assuredly be shopping for some pitchers to add in July.

Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Orioles

The Phillies cut bait on Domínguez prior to the trade deadline last season, flipping him for outfield help in Austin Hays (who also did not return to the Phillies this season). The former homegrown Phillie has been pitching better as the season has gone on, with a 3.31 ERA over 34 games pitched so far. He has not allowed a run since May 24.

Gregory Soto, RP, Orioles

Soto was another trade deadline departure, with Philadelphia flipping him for a pair of minor leaguers last summer. He's been solid, a 3.30 ERA over 30 innings as a situational lefty. The Phillies lack of bullpen depth and the performance of these relievers certainly has the front office looking like they dropped the ball.

Spencer Turnbull, RP, Free Agent

After three unsuccessful appearances with the Blue Jays, the former Phillie is currently on waivers after being released by Toronto. He had a 7.11 ERA over 6.1 innings, allowing 16 baserunners over that brief stint.

Austin Hays, OF, Reds

Hays is now playing nearly every day for the surprisingly successful Reds this season, slashing .289/.331/.531 through 139 plate appearances. With Max Kepler slumping dreadfully at the plate, the Phillies definitely wish they had a hitter like Hays available to play the outfield this season.

Kody Clemens, UTIL, Twins

Clemens was with the Phillies a couple weeks before he was DFA'ed and claimed by Minnesota. In the 47 games he's played there since, the utilityman has nine homers and 19 RBI, but is hitting just .215. It's hard to say whether the Phillies would be better off with him on their bench.

José Ruiz, RP, Braves (Triple-A)

The Phillies cut ties with Ruiz and his 8.16 ERA in early June, and after two games pitched for the Braves (13.50 ERA) he was demoted to their Triple-A affiliate.

Kolby Allard, SP, Guardians

Allard has pitched well in a mop up sort of role so far for Cleveland, with a 2.78 ERA over 32.1 innings. He's allowed a lot of baserunners since being called up from the minors, but has held his own in mostly low leverage spots.

Cristian Pache, OF, Diamondbacks (Triple-A)

Pache was a depth outfielder with speed who never broke through in Philly. He was hitting .238 for the Reno Aces before being placed on the injured list recently.

