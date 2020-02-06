More Culture:

February 06, 2020

Renata's Kitchen is now open in former Trolley Car Station location in West Philly

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Middle Eastern Food
Renata's Kitchen New Location Source/Google Maps

Renata's Kitchen's new location is now open in the 40th street trolley station. The Middle Eastern restaurant is serving up the same menu as its spot near 45th Street and Baltimore Avenue, but in a space much larger. Wednesday marked the first day of service.

Middle Eastern restaurant Renata's Kitchen's new location is now open in the 40th street trolley station. 

The restaurant is serving up the same menu as its spot near 45th Street and Baltimore Avenue, but in a space much largerWednesday marked the first day of service, and the restaurant occupies the location briefly held by the Trolly Car Station diner.

Known for its all-day brunch service, Renata's owners will be able to accommodate more diners in the trolley station, which was renovated in 2018, than it can at its current space.

The couple that owns Renata's Kitchen, Yasser and Kate Aiq, opened the restaurant in 2012 and have been serving meals from the smaller location since 2015. But the long lines on the weekends motivated the Aiqs to expand. Their new location will be six times larger than their existing restaurant.

On the Middle Eastern side of its menu, Renata's Kitchen serves up specialities such as shakshuka merguez, burekka, and Arabian salad. They will serve up brunch favorites like eggs benedict, pancakes, and omelets. Renata's Kitchen's new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

#spread the love

A post shared by Renata's Kitchen (@renatas_kitchen) on

Yasswer and Kate plan to keep the location at 45th and Baltimore open, they told the Inquirer, but for lighter fare. The couple is waiting on a liquor license for the new restaurant, where they plan to expand the menu to include dinner, a Meditteranean wine list and a cocktail menu.

Trolley Portal Gardens opened in 2018 through a renovation project that cost around $4.5 million.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Middle Eastern Food Philadelphia West Philly Openings West Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

A speculative look at the Sixers' rotation post-deadline
11_Brett_Brown_Sixers_Bench_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Education

National teachers’ union calls for additional resources to address asbestos issue in schools
School District of Philadelphia

Parenting

Here's how long your baby should be sleeping at night – and when to become alarmed
Baby sleep patterns normal

Eagles

Eagles announce their 2020 coaching changes
020620RichScangarello

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf, the much-hyped followup to Zahav, set to open in Kensington
Laser Wolf Solomonov Kensington

Arts & Culture

Black History Month events happening in Philadelphia
Mural Arts Philadelphia Black History Month Tour

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved