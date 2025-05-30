Report: Eagles expected to trade EDGE Bryce Huff to 49ers

It appears the Bryce Huff era in Philadelphia is over, as the Eagles are expected to trade him to the San Francisco 49ers, per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Via Twitter:

49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade. In San Francisco, Huff will be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets.

The Eagles signed Huff last offseason to a hefty three year, $51.1 million contract ($17+ million per season) after he collected 10 sacks with the Jets in limited playing time as a situational pass rusher in 2023. It was a gamble, as Huff was thought of as one-dimensional, in that he could rush the passer but might not be a three-down player because he struggled against the run.

In his first year in Philly, Huff didn't do much of anything. The film showed almost immediately in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons that he was an unplayable player, as he was ineffective as a pass rusher, woeful as a run defender, and had some moments in which he gave poor effort. He finished the season with 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, while missing five games with a wrist injury.

By the time the playoffs came, Huff had no role at all. He played one snap against the Packers in the Wildcard Round, zero snaps against the Rams in the Divisional Round, 12 garbage time snaps in the blowout of the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, and he was inactive in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs while making way for a one-armed Brandon Graham.

Huff notably was the first guy off the field after the Eagles' NFC Championship Game win, and clearly preferred a fresh start somewhere else.

"I think the story is yet to be written on Bryce," Howie Roseman said in early February, knowing it would be difficult to deal a player with such a prohibitive contract. But, he did.

Huff was a rare mistake by Roseman during an offseason in which he acquired a bounty of talent — Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean, to name a few — that helped the franchise win its second Super Bowl.

Salvaging any value at all for Huff — and frankly, just getting him off the roster — is at least a small win.

We'll update this story when the trade terms are known.

Update: Some financials of the trade are now known. Somehow Roseman got the Niners to pay Huff almost $8 million this season 🤯. Via Field Yates of ESPN:

The cap specifics of this deal: The Eagles declined Bryce Huff's $15.58M fully guaranteed option bonus, which turned it into base salary. Philadelphia then turned $9.05M of that base salary into a signing bonus, which allows San Francisco to take on the remaining money ($7.95M). In sum, the Eagles save $7.95M in cash and create north of $15M in 2025 cap space. San Francisco will inherit the final two years of Huff's deal, owing him $7.95M in cap and cash for this year.

Lol Niners.

