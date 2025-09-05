More Sports:

September 05, 2025

Report: Eagles FB Ben VanSumeren done for the season

The Eagles will be missing a talented all around athlete for the rest of 2025.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
072325_Eagles Ben VanSumeren_ColleenClaggett-5281.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

#43 of the Philadelphia Eagles performs a drill during day one of Philadelphia Eagles training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren's season is over after tearing his patellar tendon Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report from ESPN. 

VanSumeren was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023 who did not make the initial 53-man roster, and who was thought of as more of an athlete than a football player in some scouting reports. His athleticism was indeed very appealing, as he ran a 4.45 40 and vertical jumped 42.5" at 231 pounds. 

Credit: Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) on Twitter/X

VanSumeren eventually worked his way onto the 53-man roster during the 2023 season and found a role as a regular on special teams, where his athleticism was often praised by special teams coordinator Michael Clay. 

During 2024 training camp, he also proved to be more than just an athlete, as he was one of the most physical defenders in camp, and also one of the most improved players. On the final day of 2024 camp, Eagles coaches had some players square off in 1-on-1's against each other in front of the whole team to close practice. VanSumeren lined up at receiver against rookie S Andre' Sam, and he ran an absolutely filthy corner route, complete with head fakes at the route stem, and absolutely dusted Sam, causing both offensive and defensive players to go nuts. But... No. 2 quarterback Kenny Pickett overthrew him.

During the 2024 season, VanSumeren would get the opportunity to flip to the offensive side of the ball, at fullback. This offseason, we cut up all of VanSumeren's run blocking snaps, and there was a lot to like.

Late in the 2024 season, VanSumeren suffered a still-unknown knee injury. During the Super Bowl media night, he would only disclose that (a) it wasn't an ACL tear, and (b) he'd be ready for the start of 2025 camp. He practiced during the spring, and was a full go for training camp.

VanSumeren was poised for a bigger role in 2025, and even said on Tuesday that he was going to get carries. His season ended on the first play of 2025.

The Eagles have plays for a fullback built into their playbook, and on Thursday night against the Cowboys, TE Kylen Granson filled that role.

