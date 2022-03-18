More Sports:

March 18, 2022

Report: Eagles re-sign RB Boston Scott

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed running back Boston Scott, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Scott seemed poised to have a role in the Eagles offense from the start of the season in 2021, but interestingly he didn't get a carry until Miles Sanders left with his ankle injury against the Raiders Week 7.

He finished with 87 carries for 373 yards (4.3 YPC) and 7 TDs. He also had 13 catches for 83 yards.

Scott was effective during the four-game stretch that Sanders was on injured reserve. With both Sanders and Jordan Howard out against the Giants Week 12, Scott got his best opportunity of the season to produce, but with a six-point deficit near the end of regulation, he lost a fumble that may have cost him playing time down the stretch.

Scott is a nice change of pace back who has had his share of moments with the Eagles over the last three seasons. He entered this offseason as a restricted free agent, and the cost to retain him on a "right of first refusal" basis was $2,433,000. The Eagles made the easy decision not to tender him, and now he is back on a slightly cheaper deal.

