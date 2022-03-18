More Sports:

March 18, 2022

Live NFL free agency tracker: Is this the calm before the storm for the Eagles?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
Howie-Roseman-Jeffrey-Lurie-Eagles_010522_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie.

UPDATE [11:58 a.m.] — So what exactly is going on with Fletcher Cox here?

Late Wednesday he was getting released, now reports have him back or at least heading toward a one-year deal that won't really save the Eagles any money...huh?...

Uh...okay....

Ultimately still happy to have Cox on the defensive line, but this is...confusing...

FROM EARLIER...

All the latest news is leading to something.

Howie Roseman apparently has a mandate to run the Eagles after our Jimmy Kempski reported that he had inked a three-year extension to remain the team's GM

And after a relatively quiet first week of free agency that saw him bring in Haason Reddick and not do much else, Roseman acted on Thursday, when the Eagles first cut and then brought back Fletcher Cox, in some kind of salary cap maneuver meant to open up a bunch of cap space come June 1.

Something has to be brewing. But what?

There are still some big name free agents remaining at areas of need for the Eagles, ranging from Tyrann Mathieu to Jadeveon Clowney to Bobby Wagner to Stephon Gilmore to Odell Beckham Jr. Would Philly really tangle with the likes of those guys, veterans who'll want a brinks truck to come to Philly? Probably not, but you never know.

Instead, perhaps its the trade market where Roseman may do some damage yet this spring. Equipped with three first round picks and a little cap space, everyone watched shockingly as the Packers shipped Devante Adams to the Raiders for a pair of draft picks. Roseman must be licking his chops and working the phones. Is a splashy trade a more likely outcome than a mid-level 30 something veteran signing?

Robert Woods is reportedly on the trade block, as is Laviska Shenault Jr. The Eagles need a wideout. Are those two names to watch?

We'll have to just sit tight and wait in anticipation as Roseman considers is next move. In the meantime, be sure to keep tabs on things with our live stream and open free agency thread right here:

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

