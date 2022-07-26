More Sports:

July 26, 2022

Report: Eagles to sign DT Kobe Smith

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing 6'2, 300-pound DT Kobe Smith, according to a report from NFL Network. Smith was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, and subsequently landed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

Smith played for four years in college at South Carolina. He appeared in 35 games, and had 84 tackles to go along with two sacks. Smith's scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

He doesn't have the imposing physique of former teammate Javon Kinlaw, but Smith played with the strength and grit to hold his own at the point of attack nonetheless. The ability to sit down and anchor against double-teams and go power for power against single blocks is one of his most endearing qualities. He lacks body control and lateral quickness and doesn't offer much range as a playmaker when forced to play on the move. He offers no value as a pass rusher, which could put a hard cap on his overall value, but his run defense gives him a chance at earning a roster spot in the future.

Smith joins a crowded group of interior defensive linemen that already includes Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Renell Wren, Noah Elliss, and Marvin Wilson. The Eagles' roster is now at 90 players a day before the first practice of training camp.

