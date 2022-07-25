Eagles 2022 training camp: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots

As a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and who will be the candidates fighting for them during training camp, let's take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, near-locks, bubble players, and longshots.

Locks (34)

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

• Running back: Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell

• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert

• Offensive line: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens

• Defensive line: Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Derek Barnett



• Linebackers: Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White



• Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox



• Safeties: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps



• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato

Notes: Barring trades (for example, Dillard, maybe Seumalo), we all agree that the above players are locks? Yes? Good, moving on...

Near-Locks (13)

• Quarterback: None

• Running back: Boston Scott

• Wide receiver: Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

• Tight end: Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll

• Offensive line: Sua Opeta

• Defensive line: Tarron Jackson



• Linebackers: Kyron Johnson, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley



• Cornerbacks: Zech McPhearson



• Safeties: Jaquiski Tartt



• Specialists: Arryn Siposs



Notes: Some of these guys (McPhearson, Pascal, Tartt, etc.) are safer than others. While I expect the players in this group to make the team, I don't believe it is a foregone conclusion yet that they will, for varying reasons.

Bubble players (22)

• Quarterback: Carson Strong, Reid Sinnett

• Running back: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

• Wide receiver: Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Britain Covey

• Tight end: Richard Rodgers, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

• Offensive line: Le'Raven Clark, Jack Anderson

• Defensive line: Marlon Tuipulotu, Noah Elliss



• Linebackers: Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens



• Cornerbacks: Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott, Kary Vincent, Jimmy Moreland, Mac McCain



• Safeties: K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere



• Specialists: None

Notes: This is really the group worth watching this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (34) plus the "near-locks" (13) equals 47, leaving six open spots on the final 53. These are the players jockeying for those six spots (or more, if some of the near-lock players falter).

Longshots (19)

• Quarterback: None

• Running back: None

• Wide receiver: John Hightower, Deon Cain, Josh Hammond, Keric Wheatfall

• Tight end: Noah Togiai

• Offensive line: Kayode Awosika, Josh Sills, Jarrid Williams, Bill Dunkle

• Defensive line: Renell Wren, Marvin Wilson, Ali Fayad, Matt Leo



• Linebackers: Christian Elliss



• Cornerbacks: Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell



• Safeties: Jared Mayden, Reed Blankenship



• Specialists: None

Notes: I'd give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-15 percent chance of making the team. Eight of them are undrafted rookie free agents, and many of them were intriguing signings. However, those guys will really need to have exceptional camps to make the final 53 because the Eagles' roster is strong and deep this year, at least on paper.

Many of those guys are likely headed to the practice squad for further development.

PUP (2)

• Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth



Notes: We'll see if more players will join them (likely on Tuesday, if so), but for now, Jackson and Toth are the only players definitely destined for PUP.

