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March 19, 2026

Report: Eagles to sign TE Stone Smartt

Smartt, a college QB turned pro tight end, adds depth to the position but shouldn't be expected to be high up on the depth chart.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031926StoneSmartt Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

New Eagles TE Stone Smartt

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing TE Stone Smartt, per a report from NFL Network.

Smartt was a quarterback in college who transitioned to tight end in the pros. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie in 2022, and played three years with them before signing with the Jets in 2025. Smartt has managed to appear in 53 games in four NFL seasons, with seven starts. His career stats: 

 Stone SmarttRec Yards YPC TD 
2022 (LAC) 17 4.3 
2023 (LAC) 11 155 14.1 
2024 (LAC) 16 208 13.0 
2025 (NYJ) 52 7.4 


Smartt has had a consistent role on special teams the last three seasons, playing 152 special teams snaps in 2023, 155 in 2024, and 138 in 2025.

As the roster currently stands, Smartt is no higher than the Eagles' TE4, firmly behind Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and Grant Calcaterra.

MORE: Eagles sign Dallas Goedert to one-year deal

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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