Report: Eagles to sign TE Stone Smartt

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing TE Stone Smartt, per a report from NFL Network.

Smartt was a quarterback in college who transitioned to tight end in the pros. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie in 2022, and played three years with them before signing with the Jets in 2025. Smartt has managed to appear in 53 games in four NFL seasons, with seven starts. His career stats:

Stone Smartt Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 (LAC) 4 17 4.3 0 2023 (LAC) 11 155 14.1 1 2024 (LAC) 16 208 13.0 0 2025 (NYJ) 7 52 7.4 0



Smartt has had a consistent role on special teams the last three seasons, playing 152 special teams snaps in 2023, 155 in 2024, and 138 in 2025.

As the roster currently stands, Smartt is no higher than the Eagles' TE4, firmly behind Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and Grant Calcaterra.

MORE: Eagles sign Dallas Goedert to one-year deal

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