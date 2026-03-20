Eagles trade S Sydney Brown to the Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded S Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons, the team confirmed on Friday. In return for Brown, the Eagles moved up eight spots in the fourth round of the 2026 draft, and 18 spots in the sixth round. The details:

Eagles get Falcons get Pick 114 (Round 4) Pick 122 (Round 4) Pick 197 (Round 6) Pick 215 (Round 6) Sydney Brown

Brown was an Eagles third-round pick (66th overall) in the 2023 draft who never lived up to expectations. He is a very athletic player, and he seems to love to play, but as noted in our player review of him last offseason he lacks recognition skills and he plays out of control. That's a bad combo.

Brown had a tough 2025 season. It looked for a minute like he might actually start Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys with Andrew Mukuba still recovering from a hamstring injury, but Mukuba was healthy enough to play. Brown did have a role in the regular defense in that game, mixing in when the Eagles were in their base defense. He played 14 snaps on defense in that game, 14 snaps against the Chiefs Week 2, and 20 snaps against the Rams Week 3.

However, even in that smaller role he was benched, as he didn't play any meaningful snaps again until Week 12 in Dallas, when he filled in for an injured Reed Blankenship. He started the following game in a bad home loss to the Bears, but played poorly enough in that game that he was replaced in the starting lineup by Marcus Epps, who was returning from IR.

During his post mortem press conference following the 2025 season, Howie Roseman pointed out that the team has hit on almost all of their Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks since 2021.

"I'm proud, since [Nick Sirianni] has been here, of our first- and second-day draft success," Roseman said. "I think we've drafted 15 guys since Nick has been here in the first and second day, and 14 of them have been long-term starters."

The one that did not become a long-term starter was Brown.

After trading Brown, the Eagles are down to one full-time safety (Mukuba), a corner who played some safety for the Eagles last year in Michael Carter, and a couple of undrafted guys who have mainly resided on the practice squad in Andre' Sam and Brandon Johnson.