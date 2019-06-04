More Sports:

June 04, 2019

Report: Eagles to work out S Johnathan Cyprien

And when it comes to Malcolm Jenkins' absence, Adam Schefter says there's 'no end in sight'

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060419JohnathanCyprien Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Johnathan Cyprien

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in former Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien for a look, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Of course, that news takes a back seat to the part of Schefter's tweet that claims there is "no end in sight" to Malcolm Jenkins' absence from the team.

The Eagles will kick off a mandatory minicamp next Monday. Yesterday, in response to a question about Jenkins' availability for that camp, Doug Pederson said that he thinks the Eagles will have full participation.

"We're still in that voluntary portion of the offseason, and we're focused on the guys that are here," he said. "But I fully expect that everybody will be here next week."

Cyprien, who will turn 29 in July, is a bigger safety at 6'1, 211, who has also been used at times in a linebacker role. He is a former second-round pick (33rd overall) who has appeared in 70 regular season games (72 including the playoffs) over his career, starting all of them. 

He played four seasons in Jacksonville from 2013 to 2016, racking up at least 100 tackles in every season, and one season in Tennessee in 2017 before tearing his ACL in Titans training camp in 2018. Tennessee released Cyprien in March. His career numbers: 

 Johnathan CyprienTackles Sacks INT-PBU FF-FR 
JAX 2013 (15 games)102 1-6 2-0 
 JAX 2014 (15 games)114 0-3 0-0 
 JAX 2015 (14 games)107 1-2 1-1 
 JAX 2016 (16 games)126 0-4 1-1 
 TEN 2017 (10 games)57 0-1 0-0 
 TOTAL506 2-16 4-2 


As you can see, while he made a lot of tackles playing for a crappy Jaguars team that went 15-49 during his tenure in Jacksonville, Cyprien's ball hawking numbers are less than impressive. 

To be determined if the Eagles view Cyprien as a safety or a linebacker at this stage of his career, or if Jenkins' absence from OTAs has anything to do with this workout at all, as Schefter is framing it.

RELATEDJim Schwartz hints at more player acquisitions for his defense

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Johnathan Cyprien

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies must change it up to beat the Dodgers of the world
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-sad-060319_USAT

Music Festival

Five people injured after a stampede broke out at Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic stampede

Documentaries

Will Smith is producing a documentary series about Philly's Urban Youth Racing School
Will Smith

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects all Eagles vets to report for mandatory minicamp — including Malcolm Jenkins
112018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Investigations

Wilmington woman recounts harrowing attack at Punta Cana resort
Tammy Lawrence-Daley

Nonprofits

A Philly nonprofit increasing yoga accessibility and inclusivity
roots2rise community yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved