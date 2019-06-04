Report: Eagles to work out S Johnathan Cyprien

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in former Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien for a look, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Of course, that news takes a back seat to the part of Schefter's tweet that claims there is "no end in sight" to Malcolm Jenkins' absence from the team.

The Eagles will kick off a mandatory minicamp next Monday. Yesterday, in response to a question about Jenkins' availability for that camp, Doug Pederson said that he thinks the Eagles will have full participation.

"We're still in that voluntary portion of the offseason, and we're focused on the guys that are here," he said. "But I fully expect that everybody will be here next week."



Cyprien, who will turn 29 in July, is a bigger safety at 6'1, 211, who has also been used at times in a linebacker role. He is a former second-round pick (33rd overall) who has appeared in 70 regular season games (72 including the playoffs) over his career, starting all of them.

He played four seasons in Jacksonville from 2013 to 2016, racking up at least 100 tackles in every season, and one season in Tennessee in 2017 before tearing his ACL in Titans training camp in 2018. Tennessee released Cyprien in March. His career numbers:

Johnathan Cyprien Tackles Sacks INT-PBU FF-FR JAX 2013 (15 games) 102 1 1-6 2-0 JAX 2014 (15 games) 114 0 0-3 0-0 JAX 2015 (14 games) 107 0 1-2 1-1 JAX 2016 (16 games) 126 1 0-4 1-1 TEN 2017 (10 games) 57 1 0-1 0-0 TOTAL 506 3 2-16 4-2



As you can see, while he made a lot of tackles playing for a crappy Jaguars team that went 15-49 during his tenure in Jacksonville, Cyprien's ball hawking numbers are less than impressive.

To be determined if the Eagles view Cyprien as a safety or a linebacker at this stage of his career, or if Jenkins' absence from OTAs has anything to do with this workout at all, as Schefter is framing it.

