Report: Phillies among teams 'annoying' Twins with trade calls, also interested in Pirates' David Bednar

The Phillies are among a handful of MLB teams reportedly "annoying" the Twins with a barrage of trade phone calls leading up to Thursday's MLB Trade Deadline.

Jim Bowden, former GM for the Reds and Nationals who's an insider for multiple outlets, reported on his X account that the Phillies, Mariners and almost all of the American League East are contacting Minnesota at an "annoying level" for some of their potential trade assets.

Bowden later posted that the Phillies also have shown interest in Pirates right-handed reliever David Bednar, a two-time All Star who has 17 saves this year and a sub-2.50 ERA, and Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who is reportedly being pursed by a half-dozen teams.





The Twins entered Tuesday's action at 51-45 and five games behind the last Wild Card spot in the AL. The Phillies would surely be interested in Twins closer Jhoan Durán, whose fastball tops at more than 100 mph and who has a 2.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a strikeout rate of 9.7 per nine innings (which is actually down from his 11.2 career average).

Durán, a right-hander, has pitched five postseason innings, all in 2023, and has not allowed a run on two hits. He has six playoff strikeouts. He signed a one-year, $4.125 million deal in the offseason, per CBS Sports via Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul, to avoid arbitration and is eligible for arbitration again after this season.

Harrison Bader could also be of interest for the Phillies, who could really use a right-handed outfield bat. Bader is an excellent defensive outfielder – he won a Gold Glove with the Cardinals in 2021 – and is slashing .254/.337/.439 with 12 homers, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 284 at-bats. He is set to become a free agent after the season.



You have to wonder about the "annoying level" part of Bowden's post, which seems to suggest the Twins are the leakers of the news and aren't thrilled to be getting inundated with calls, which doesn't make sense.

Even if the Twins aren't selling – and why wouldn't they be? – it would seem odd that they wouldn't at least want to listen to offers and find out the value of their own players.



Regardless, the Twins have some players the Phillies could really use, and it sure makes sense for the Phillies to be hounding them with trade conversations as the deadline nears.

