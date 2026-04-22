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April 22, 2026

Report: Phillies C J.T. Realmuto placed on IL with lower back injury

In a downward spiraling early season full of Phillies injuries, catcher J.T. Realmuto reportedly becomes the latest to go on the IL.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
JT-Realmuto-NLDS-Phillies-2025.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

And now it's catcher J.T. Realmuto who's reportedly going on IL with a lower back issue as the injuries for the Phillies continue to mount.

Just when the Phillies got the slightest bit of good health news – ace right-hander Zack Wheeler rejoining the rotation this Saturday for his season debut – along came another dose of bad injury news.

According to a report from The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will be placed on the injured list with a lower back injury. He will be replaced by Garrett Stubbs, who will come back from Triple-A and platoon with Rafael Marchán.

Realmuto is slashing just .259/.344/.352 through 17 games, but that's actually one of the better slash lines for a Phillies lineup that entered Wednesday's MLB action with the league's third-worst batting average, fourth-worst on-base percentage, and third-fewest runs scored.

The 35-year-old Realmuto has always been one of the league's best backstops for his pitchers, but even Phillies pitching has struggled this season.

That's not to say Realmuto will be easily replaced. 

Phillies pitchers typically have higher ERAs in games when Realmuto doesn't play, and Marchán has just two hits in 31 at-bats this season while Stubbs has a career slash line in the majors of .215/.293/.310 in 197 games. Stubbs did have three homers and eight RBI in 38 at-bats so far this season with the IronPigs.

Realmuto joins a list of Phillies already out with injuries, including closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) and right-handed relievers Zach Pop (calf) and Jonathan Bowlan (groin). Veteran lefty reliever José Alvarado is dealing with a back issue that is clouding his status.

The two-time defending National League champion Phillies entered Wednesday with an 8-15 record, 7.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rafael Marchan Garrett Stubbs J.T. Realmuto

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