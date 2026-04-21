Report: Phils ace Zack Wheeler to return Saturday vs. Braves

The struggling Phillies could really use a boost, and one is expected to come this weekend.

According to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic, Phils ace right-hander Zack Wheeler is set to make his season debut and return to the rotation Saturday against the Braves.

The Phillies and Braves begin a three-game series on Friday at Truist Park. Wheeler, a native of Georgia, will pitch the second game and will make his first appearance in a big league game since Aug. 15 of last season, when the team shut him down for the rest of the year for a blood clot in his shoulder.

Wheeler, a two-time Cy Young runner up, also underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery in late September, which he was still rehabbing through when spring training opened. Wheeler didn't pitch in spring training games and threw his first bullpen session on Feb. 26 but made five combined rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading, posting a 5.85 ERA across 20 innings with 23 strikeouts.

Wheeler's velocity was down a few ticks in the minors but the Phillies are hoping that his return bolsters a starting rotation that hasn't met expectations early this season. The Phillies entered Tuesday's game against the Cubs with MLB's third-worst ERA (4.87) after finishing 2025 with the sport's seventh-best ERA.

Wheeler, who turns 36 next month, was making a strong case for Cy Young last year. Before being shut down, he had a 2.71 ERA, 10-5 record and 195 strikeouts in 149.2 innings, good for a 5.0 WAR.

Wheeler has posted an ERA under 3.00 in five of his six seasons with the Phillies since signing a big contract after starting his career with the Mets.

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